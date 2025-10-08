OfficeSpace Acquires Dojo AI, Becomes First AI Operating System for the Built Environment

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OfficeSpace Software, the leading AI workplace management platform, today announced the acquisition of Dojo AI, the patented AI for space planning and workplace analytics. Dojo’s technology slashes planning cycle times from months to minutes and leverages powerful algorithms that improve team performance and catalyze growth.

With this acquisition, OfficeSpace becomes the first AI operating system for the built environment with end-to-end capabilities to predictively manage space, assets, employee experience, ticketing workflows, and workplace analytics to optimize commercial real estate portfolios at scale. Enterprises using Dojo’s AI technology have achieved streamlined workflows, cost reduction, and revenue increases, automating 30–60% of space and occupancy planner workloads, and increasing occupancy by 66% through improved workplace design.

By embedding Dojo’s AI directly into its platform, OfficeSpace has become the market leader for predictive and prescriptive space planning. The platform compresses planning cycles, unlocks new ROI streams, and shapes the future of how organizations design and optimize their portfolios for maximum performance. Inside OfficeSpace, Dojo AI’s patented technology will automate stackplans, deliver predictive utilization forecasting, suggest adjacencies, and generate floor plans instantly. OfficeSpace will also introduce continuous agentic AI models across its platform that enable workplace leaders to seamlessly collaborate with AI agents in an intuitive canvas which include next-generation prompting experiences. Known for extensive client co-development and on-time feature delivery, OfficeSpace offers Early Access membership to clients and prospects to test new capabilities before General Availability.

“Every square foot in the workplace is an investment, and it should perform,” said Erin Mulligan Helgren, CEO of OfficeSpace. “With Dojo’s patented AI, we’re not just improving planning efficiency. We’re reimagining real estate as a performance engine that lowers costs, creates revenue, and fuels culture. This is a defining moment for our category and the clients we serve.”

Chief Product Officer, Andres Avalos, shared what this shift means for the future of work: “Dojo AI technology inside OfficeSpace means you no longer face a blank canvas in block and stack planning, scenario modeling, and employee experience. The platform creates the starting point, does the work, and presents the best options in minutes with the power of AI, so leaders can focus on strategy, culture, and innovation."

Top-rated in the market for client success, speed to value, and world-class implementation and professional services, the OfficeSpace and Dojo AI teams share values of innovation and client centricity:

“Dojo was founded to redefine the workplace experience,” said Dan Goldstern, CEO & Co-Founder of Dojo. “By joining forces with OfficeSpace, we’re accelerating a major shift in how teams collaborate and people get things done. Offices will be magnets, and portfolios will become dynamic, data-driven assets. This is the future of work.”

“Dojo’s powerful AI technology has been instrumental in helping us and our tenants plan, manage, and optimize their space plans, scenarios, employee collaboration, and workplace utilization across 16 million square feet of commercial real estate,” said Tal Kerret, President of Silverstein Properties. “As the world’s leading AI platform to manage the built environment, OfficeSpace has transformed how space management and portfolio optimization is managed by teams in every industry. The company’s reputation for continuous innovation is in a class of its own.”

To learn more about OfficeSpace + Dojo AI and see the future of workplace planning in action:

Learn More: Join a live digital event on Thursday, October 16, 2025 at 12:30 ET to hear the vision from the OfficeSpace and Dojo teams, along with customer case studies and more. RSVP here .

Join a live digital event on Thursday, October 16, 2025 at 12:30 ET to hear the vision from the OfficeSpace and Dojo teams, along with customer case studies and more.

Experience how space and occupancy teams complete months of planning in minutes with AI.

Attend Innovation Days: Be part of exclusive on-site sessions with OfficeSpace, leading CRE partners, and industry peers to explore the next era of workplace technology, live.

About OfficeSpace Software

OfficeSpace is the AI platform for the built environment that helps teams plan, connect, and perform in the workplace with space planning, desk and room booking, employee wayfinding and announcements, visitor management, enterprise asset management, real-time reporting and analytics, AI workflows, and predictive intelligence. OfficeSpace is named Easiest to Use, Best Meets Requirements, Users Most Likely to Recommend, Best Enterprise ROI, Overall Leader, and a Top 1% Office Software winner on G2’s enterprise software review site. OfficeSpace is also a top supplier in Gartner’s 2025 Market Guide for Workplace Experience Applications, and on AppsCRE corporate real estate marketplace. The company is backed by Vista Equity Partners and Resurgens Technology Partners. Follow OfficeSpace on LinkedIn, @OfficeSpace Software.