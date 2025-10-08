Build Group Expands Internationally With First Project in Mexico: Casa Blake at Costa Palmas

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Build Group, Inc. today announced its first international expansion into Mexico, with the construction of Casa Blake, a luxury hotel and residential project within the prestigious Costa Palmas resort community on the East Cape of Baja California Sur.

“Expanding into Mexico with Casa Blake is an incredible opportunity for Build Group, Inc." Share

The milestone marks Build Group’s entry into one of the fastest-growing global destinations for luxury tourism. Casa Blake will deliver world-class hospitality experiences while contributing to the region’s economy through new jobs, retail opportunities, and increased tourism-driven growth.

“Expanding into Mexico with Casa Blake is an incredible opportunity for Build Group,” said Andrew Clark, President, Southern California at Build Group. “We’re grateful for the trust of our partners at Irongate Group and excited to deploy our team’s deep expertise in building high-end luxury properties. Through our strategic partnership with Groupo Hermosillo, whose knowledge of Mexico’s construction landscape is second to none, we’ve created a powerful team that ensures excellence at every stage of delivery.”

Casa Blake brings together the vision of Javier Sánchez of JSa Arquitectura, the celebrated Mexican architect behind landmarks such as The Cape, a Thompson Hotel, with Build Group’s proven expertise in luxury hospitality environments. Groupo Hermosillo adds decades of on-the-ground experience, regulatory expertise, and local relationships, ensuring seamless execution from concept to completion. Together, this collaboration guarantees a guest experience that is both elevated and authentically connected to its surroundings.

“Casa Blake will be the energy heart of Costa Palmas in the Marina Village,” said Gabe Escaba, Managing Director at Irongate Group and developer of the Costa Palmas community. "When selecting a general contractor for a project as iconic as Casa Blake, we looked for a partner with proven expertise in complex, high-end hospitality projects. Build Group, with its Mexican partner Groupo Hermosillo, stood out for their ability to bring our vision to life and deliver the project on time, on budget, and to the quality standards expected at Costa Palmas.”

The move builds on Build Group’s growing momentum as the firm takes its expertise international, partnering with leading developers and trusted local firms to deliver world-class projects. With Mexico welcoming nearly 42 million international visitors in 2024, demand for luxury hotels, residences, and retail is surging — fueling opportunities that strengthen local economies and showcase Build Group’s ability to deliver at scale.

Casa Blake is the first of several projects Build Group expects to undertake in Mexico. With its entry into the international market — anchored by the strategic partnership with Groupo Hermosillo — the company is poised to deliver the same level of excellence, attention to detail, and execution that has made it a trusted partner for some of the most ambitious developments in the United States.

For more information about Build Group, please contact us at info@buildgc.com.

About Build Group of Companies

Build Group is a privately held general contractor, construction manager, and design-builder founded in 2007 in the San Francisco Bay Area. With offices throughout California and the Pacific Northwest, we deliver ground-up construction, interior transformations, and specialty projects across the commercial, residential, education, and hospitality sectors. Our self-perform capabilities span structural concrete, shoring and formwork, wood, exterior skin systems, drywall and insulation, flooring, and cabinetry, allowing us to maintain quality and efficiency throughout the entire process. Known for our hands-on expertise, we bring agility, craftsmanship, and a strong commitment to client advocacy to every build — always keeping our clients’ vision at the center.