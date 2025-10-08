KBRA Assigns AAA Rating to City of Winchester, VA General Obligation Public Improvement Bonds, Series 2025

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns a long-term rating of AAA with a Stable Outlook to the City of Winchester, VA General Obligation Public Improvement Bonds, Series 2025.

Key Credit Considerations

The rating was assigned because of the following key credit considerations:

Credit Positives

Comprehensive financial policies support strong reserve levels and favorable debt metrics.

Vibrant local economy driving healthy growth in the tax base.

Manageable fixed cost burden including minimal pension and OPEB liabilities.

Credit Challenges

Modest income and wealth related metrics.

Rating Sensitivities

For Upgrade

Not applicable.

For Downgrade

An increase in fixed costs absent growth in personal income metrics.

A sustained decline in available general fund balances below policy targets.

ESG Considerations

To access ratings and relevant documents, click here.

Methodologies

Disclosures

A description of all substantially material sources that were used to prepare the credit rating and information on the methodology(ies) (inclusive of any material models and sensitivity analyses of the relevant key rating assumptions, as applicable) used in determining the credit rating is available in the Information Disclosure Form(s) located here.

Information on the meaning of each rating category can be located here.

Further disclosures relating to this rating action are available in the Information Disclosure Form(s) referenced above. Additional information regarding KBRA policies, methodologies, rating scales and disclosures are available at www.kbra.com.

