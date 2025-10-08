-

KBRA Assigns AAA Rating to City of Winchester, VA General Obligation Public Improvement Bonds, Series 2025

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns a long-term rating of AAA with a Stable Outlook to the City of Winchester, VA General Obligation Public Improvement Bonds, Series 2025.

Key Credit Considerations

The rating was assigned because of the following key credit considerations:

Credit Positives

  • Comprehensive financial policies support strong reserve levels and favorable debt metrics.
  • Vibrant local economy driving healthy growth in the tax base.
  • Manageable fixed cost burden including minimal pension and OPEB liabilities.

Credit Challenges

  • Modest income and wealth related metrics.

Rating Sensitivities

For Upgrade

  • Not applicable.

For Downgrade

  • An increase in fixed costs absent growth in personal income metrics.
  • A sustained decline in available general fund balances below policy targets.

ESG Considerations

To access ratings and relevant documents, click here.

Doc ID: 1011695

Contacts

Analytical Contacts

Joe Plonski, Director (Lead Analyst)
+1 646-731-2353
joe.plonski@kbra.com

Joanne Ferrigan, Senior Director
+1 646-731-1455
joanne.ferrigan@kbra.com

Douglas Kilcommons, Managing Director (Rating Committee Chair)
+1 646-731-3341
douglas.kilcommons@kbra.com

Business Development Contacts

William Baneky, Managing Director
+1 646-731-2409
william.baneky@kbra.com

James Kissane, Senior Director
+1 646-731-2380
james.kissane@kbra.com

