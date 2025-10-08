KBRA Assigns AAA Rating to City of Winchester, VA General Obligation Public Improvement Bonds, Series 2025
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns a long-term rating of AAA with a Stable Outlook to the City of Winchester, VA General Obligation Public Improvement Bonds, Series 2025.
Key Credit Considerations
The rating was assigned because of the following key credit considerations:
Credit Positives
- Comprehensive financial policies support strong reserve levels and favorable debt metrics.
- Vibrant local economy driving healthy growth in the tax base.
- Manageable fixed cost burden including minimal pension and OPEB liabilities.
Credit Challenges
- Modest income and wealth related metrics.
Rating Sensitivities
For Upgrade
- Not applicable.
For Downgrade
- An increase in fixed costs absent growth in personal income metrics.
- A sustained decline in available general fund balances below policy targets.
ESG Considerations
