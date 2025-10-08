Claritev and iO Health Forge Strategic Relationship to Bring AI-Powered Revenue Cycle Management Optimization to the MENA Region

MCLEAN, Va. & DUBAI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Claritev Corporation (“Claritev” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CTEV), a technology, data and insights company focused on making healthcare more affordable, transparent and fair for all, and iO Health-FZE, an innovator in AI-driven healthcare technology, today announced a strategic agreement aimed at delivering Optima AI across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA).

Through this agreement, Claritev has secured exclusive rights to license, integrate, and resell iO Health’s Optima AI platform in the MENA region. Optima AI is a next-generation, AI-powered solution that helps to streamline financial and administrative processes for healthcare providers, helping them reduce claim denials, optimize workflows, and improve financial outcomes.

By integrating Optima AI into Claritev’s existing suite of products and solutions, the two companies will endeavor to jointly enable hospitals, clinics, and payors to improve claims management efficiency, transparency, and decision-making through advanced analytics that aim to enhance both clinical and financial performance.

“This strategic relationship marks a pivotal step in Claritev’s global expansion strategy,” said Travis Dalton, President & CEO, Claritev. “Together with iO Health, we are bringing cutting-edge AI technology to healthcare providers and payors in MENA, with the goal of helping them improve financial health while reducing administrative burden.”

“We are proud to collaborate with Claritev to expand the reach of Optima AI,” said Dr. Haidar Al Yousuf, CEO, iO Health. “This strategic relationship is more than a technology integration — it’s about redefining how healthcare providers and payors in the MENA region approach financial sustainability. By leveraging our proprietary AI-driven platform, we aim to empower stakeholders to recover revenue faster, reduce operational inefficiencies, and ultimately create a smarter, more patient-centric healthcare ecosystem.”

Under the terms of the agreement, Claritev and iO Health will work closely on implementation, integration, and ongoing support to ensure that healthcare organizations across the region can maximize the value of this partnership.

About Claritev

Claritev, formerly known as MultiPlan, is a healthcare technology, data and insights company focused on improving affordability, transparency, and quality to the healthcare system. Led by a team of deeply experienced associates, data scientists, and innovators, Claritev provides tech-enabled solutions and services fueled by multiple data sources and over 40 years of claims repricing experience. Claritev leverages world-class technology and AI solutions to power a robust enterprise platform that delivers meaningful insights to drive affordability and price transparency and optimizes networks and benefits design. By developing purpose-built solutions that support all key players —including payors, employers, patients, providers, and third parties—Claritev aims to make healthcare more accessible and affordable for all. Claritev serves more than 700 healthcare payors, over 100,000 employers, 60 million consumers, and 1.4 million contracted providers. For more information, visit claritev.com.

About iO Health

Founded in 2021, iO Health has rapidly established itself as a flagship healthcare AI company in the MENA region, with ambitions and impact that extend well beyond the region. Its leadership and data science teams bring decades of combined regional and global expertise, driving innovation in intelligent healthcare solutions.

Today, iO Health’s proprietary cognitive AI processes and optimizes insights from more than 32 million patient records across the MENA region. At its core, iO Health is dedicated to designing intelligent care journeys — ensuring that every healthcare interaction, from prevention and diagnosis to treatment and follow-up, is guided by data-driven intelligence and designed for better outcomes.

Optima, iO Health’s flagship RCM platform, embodies this philosophy on the financial and operational side of healthcare. Just as AI guides patients through their care pathways, Optima empowers providers to navigate a smarter financial journey — reducing claim denials, streamlining reimbursements, and protecting resources so that care moves faster and outcomes improve.