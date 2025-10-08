-

Claritev and iO Health Forge Strategic Relationship to Bring AI-Powered Revenue Cycle Management Optimization to the MENA Region

MCLEAN, Va. & DUBAI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Claritev Corporation (“Claritev” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CTEV), a technology, data and insights company focused on making healthcare more affordable, transparent and fair for all, and iO Health-FZE, an innovator in AI-driven healthcare technology, today announced a strategic agreement aimed at delivering Optima AI across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA).

Through this agreement, Claritev has secured exclusive rights to license, integrate, and resell iO Health’s Optima AI platform in the MENA region. Optima AI is a next-generation, AI-powered solution that helps to streamline financial and administrative processes for healthcare providers, helping them reduce claim denials, optimize workflows, and improve financial outcomes.

By integrating Optima AI into Claritev’s existing suite of products and solutions, the two companies will endeavor to jointly enable hospitals, clinics, and payors to improve claims management efficiency, transparency, and decision-making through advanced analytics that aim to enhance both clinical and financial performance.

“This strategic relationship marks a pivotal step in Claritev’s global expansion strategy,” said Travis Dalton, President & CEO, Claritev. “Together with iO Health, we are bringing cutting-edge AI technology to healthcare providers and payors in MENA, with the goal of helping them improve financial health while reducing administrative burden.”

“We are proud to collaborate with Claritev to expand the reach of Optima AI,” said Dr. Haidar Al Yousuf, CEO, iO Health. “This strategic relationship is more than a technology integration — it’s about redefining how healthcare providers and payors in the MENA region approach financial sustainability. By leveraging our proprietary AI-driven platform, we aim to empower stakeholders to recover revenue faster, reduce operational inefficiencies, and ultimately create a smarter, more patient-centric healthcare ecosystem.”

Under the terms of the agreement, Claritev and iO Health will work closely on implementation, integration, and ongoing support to ensure that healthcare organizations across the region can maximize the value of this partnership.

About Claritev

Claritev, formerly known as MultiPlan, is a healthcare technology, data and insights company focused on improving affordability, transparency, and quality to the healthcare system. Led by a team of deeply experienced associates, data scientists, and innovators, Claritev provides tech-enabled solutions and services fueled by multiple data sources and over 40 years of claims repricing experience. Claritev leverages world-class technology and AI solutions to power a robust enterprise platform that delivers meaningful insights to drive affordability and price transparency and optimizes networks and benefits design. By developing purpose-built solutions that support all key players —including payors, employers, patients, providers, and third parties—Claritev aims to make healthcare more accessible and affordable for all. Claritev serves more than 700 healthcare payors, over 100,000 employers, 60 million consumers, and 1.4 million contracted providers. For more information, visit claritev.com.

About iO Health

Founded in 2021, iO Health has rapidly established itself as a flagship healthcare AI company in the MENA region, with ambitions and impact that extend well beyond the region. Its leadership and data science teams bring decades of combined regional and global expertise, driving innovation in intelligent healthcare solutions.

Today, iO Health’s proprietary cognitive AI processes and optimizes insights from more than 32 million patient records across the MENA region. At its core, iO Health is dedicated to designing intelligent care journeys — ensuring that every healthcare interaction, from prevention and diagnosis to treatment and follow-up, is guided by data-driven intelligence and designed for better outcomes.

Optima, iO Health’s flagship RCM platform, embodies this philosophy on the financial and operational side of healthcare. Just as AI guides patients through their care pathways, Optima empowers providers to navigate a smarter financial journey — reducing claim denials, streamlining reimbursements, and protecting resources so that care moves faster and outcomes improve.

Contacts

Media Relations
Pamela Walker
VP, Corporate Marketing
Claritev
781-895-3118
press@claritev.com

Investor Relations
Todd Friedman
VP, Investor Relations
Claritev
866-909-7427
investor@claritev.com

Industry:

Claritev Corporation

NYSE:CTEV
Details
Headquarters: McLean, VA
CEO: Travis Dalton
Employees: 2800
Organization: PUB
Release Versions
English

Contacts

Media Relations
Pamela Walker
VP, Corporate Marketing
Claritev
781-895-3118
press@claritev.com

Investor Relations
Todd Friedman
VP, Investor Relations
Claritev
866-909-7427
investor@claritev.com

More News From Claritev Corporation

Claritev Expands Golf Sponsorships, Re-Signs Neal Shipley and Adds Bud Cauley, Ryan Fox and Darren Clarke

MCLEAN, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Claritev Corporation (“Claritev” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CTEV), a technology, data and insights company focused on making healthcare more affordable, transparent and fair for all, today announced it has renewed its sponsorship agreement with professional golfer Neal Shipley and signed new sponsorship agreements with Bud Cauley, Ryan Fox and Darren Clarke. These endorsements reflect Claritev’s commitment to supporting athletes who exemplify resilience, determinatio...

Claritev Earns 2025 Great Place To Work® Certification™ and Makes Fortune’s Best Workplaces in Health Care™ List Again

MCLEAN, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Claritev Corporation (“Claritev” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CTEV), a technology, data and insights company focused on making healthcare more affordable, transparent and fair for all, is proud to announce it has been Certified™ by Great Place To Work® for the fourth consecutive year. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at Claritev. This year, 76% of employees said it’s a great place to work – 19 points h...

Claritev Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2025 Results

MCLEAN, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Claritev Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2025 Results...
Back to Newsroom