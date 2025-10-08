Cancer Patients to Benefit from Affordable Cannabis Medicine Program Launching in Colorado October 2025

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--E.R.I.C. Cancer Playbook, powered by Whole Health Oncology Institute, is launching a groundbreaking initiative to expand affordable access to Full Extract Cannabis Oil (FECO) for cancer patients worldwide — available exclusively in Colorado. In collaboration with Native Roots Cannabis Co. and Yeti Farms, the FECO Program combines compassionate access to high-quality cannabis medicine with real-world data collection that will shape future cancer care and research.

For the first time, adult cancer patients aged 21 years or older from anywhere in the world will be able to access high-quality FECO through Colorado's recreational cannabis market without requiring a medical marijuana card. Cancer patients who are registered with E.R.I.C. Cancer Playbook FECO Program will receive high-quality FECO at a discounted price, while E.R.I.C. Cancer Playbook collects patient-reported outcomes that are proving more effective at capturing cannabis efficacy than traditional FDA clinical trials.

Earlier this year, E.R.I.C. Cancer Playbook published the largest meta-analysis ever conducted on medical cannabis and cancer symptoms, spanning more than 10,000 studies. Building on this landmark achievement, the organization has rapidly expanded its research collaborations, digital infrastructure and patient network to transform how real-world data informs cancer care.

"E.R.I.C. Cancer Playbook FECO Program is a meaningful step forward in supporting cancer patients worldwide," said Jim Gerencser, Lead Visionary and Co-Founder of E.R.I.C. Cancer Playbook. "By combining access to high-quality FECO with data that increases patient autonomy, we're helping people make informed choices about their care. This program also provides hope, encouragement and a pathway for future patients to benefit from what we're learning today."

The program launches Oct. 23 with a goal of serving 100 cancer patients in its first year, addressing critical access and affordability barriers that have long prevented patients from exploring cannabis medicine. Patients enrolled in the program can visit the Native Roots Santa Fe store in central Denver (2645 S. Santa Fe Drive), and plans exist to expand to additional locations based on patient demand.

“Promoting health and wellness has always been a core mission of Native Roots,” said Liz Zukowski, Director of Public Affairs. “We are honored to serve as the Colorado dispensary partner for the FECO Program and expand access for patients who are incorporating cannabis into their cancer treatment plans.”

Pueblo-based Yeti Farms manages cultivation, processing and compliance, while providing its services pro bono.

“Yeti Farms is proud to be a cornerstone partner of E.R.I.C. Cancer Playbook FECO Program in Colorado,” said Shawn Honaker, Founder and Owner. “We are committed to ensuring patients receive safe, high-quality FECO without financial barriers through this groundbreaking program.”

Through a simple survey at ericcancerplaybook.org, patients can register for the Colorado FECO Program, connect with supportive clinicians and receive a personalized “Playbook” of insights based on shared experiences.

The program follows a pay-what-you-can model, removing financial barriers to FECO, which typically costs $30–$60 per gram, with product available for pickup exclusively at Native Roots.

The program's research component, developed in collaboration with leading institutions, including the Society of Cannabis Clinicians, Institute of Cannabis Research, Veterinary Cannabis Society and others, will contribute to ongoing peer-reviewed research exploring how medical cannabis supports cancer patients.

"After more than six years of working to help cancer patients in Oklahoma gain access to FECO, I'm proud to see the dream of E.R.I.C. Cancer Playbook FECO Program launching into new markets and expanding our reach worldwide," said Jamie Bennett, Co-Founder of E.R.I.C. Cancer Playbook. "This initiative not only helps patients gain access to high-quality FECO, but also supports their entire journey—offering guidance, encouragement and hope along the way."

To learn more or enroll, visit ericcancerplaybook.org.

About E.R.I.C. Cancer Playbook

E.R.I.C Cancer Playbook, powered by Whole Health Oncology Institute, is a pioneering digital platform that blends cutting-edge research with patient-reported outcomes (PROs) to empower cancer patients with personalized, evidence-based treatment insights. By crowdsourcing real-world experiences from individuals undergoing treatment and merging that data with peer-reviewed research, E.R.I.C. Cancer Playbook provides patients with custom "playbooks" designed to support informed decision-making. As the force behind the largest meta-analysis ever conducted on medical cannabis and cancer symptoms—spanning over 10,000 studies—E.R.I.C. Cancer Playbook is not just collecting data; it’s changing the conversation around integrative oncology and patient autonomy. With a mission to disrupt outdated healthcare models and put actionable insights directly in patients’ hands, E.R.I.C. Cancer Playbook is redefining what it means to treat the whole human being. For more information, visit ericcancerplaybook.org.

About Yeti-Farms

Yeti Farms is an organic, outdoor cannabis cultivation company based in Pueblo, Colorado. Founded in 2014 by Shawn Honaker, the company produces award-winning products including Yeti Yummies gummies and Blonde Sugar concentrate using sustainable, chemical-free growing practices. Products are available at dispensaries throughout Colorado.

About Native Roots

Native Roots Cannabis Co. is Colorado’s most successful vertically integrated medical and adult-use cannabis operator. With over 20 dispensaries statewide, Native Roots has earned recognition for its sustainable practices, exceptional products, and welcoming customer experience. Since 2010, Colorado consumers have trusted Native Roots as their partner in cannabis, for both wellness and recreation. Native Roots offers a vast assortment of affordable products in a welcoming environment for cannabis beginners and experts alike.

