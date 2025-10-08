Paired Power and PHNXX Partner to Launch PairPHNXX Portable Solar Microgrid System, Announce Partnership with Alliance for Tribal Clean Energy

CAMPBELL, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Paired Power, a solar-powered microgrid systems and software manufacturer, has partnered with PHNXX, an Australia-based designer and manufacturer of modular microgrid systems, to create PairPHNXX, the only portable microgrid solution requiring no assembly currently on the market.

PairPHNXX can be set up and installed in a day to power electrical systems with limited or no grid connection, including ranching and farming operations, construction, mining, and military applications. Other uses include emergency management and response and powering off-grid or remote communities that have little to no energy infrastructure.

Recognizing the potential PairPHNXX has for powering community facilities, essential services, and homes & schools, Paired Power has been accepted into the Preferred Provider Program of the Alliance for Tribal Clean Energy, an Indigenous led 501c3 nonprofit supporting Native American tribes in a just transition from extractive to renewable energy systems. Under the terms of the agreement, Paired Power and PHNXX are now approved partners to provide clean energy solutions to Native American and Aboriginal tribes.

“The global energy transition requires innovative solutions to help expand renewable energy use faster than the grid will allow it. Paired Power has pioneered delivering solar power and energy storage systems for EV charging, and we are expanding now into other microgrid applications with PHNXX,” said Tom McCalmont, CEO of Paired Power. “PairPHNXX allows for clean energy to be generated and deployed wherever and whenever it is needed, helping us reach those last frontiers of decarbonization within industries and in locations that have been held back by grid limitations and infrastructure costs. This is about making clean energy truly accessible for everyone, everywhere."

“PairPHNXX is bringing clean energy to the places the grid has left behind,” said Joel Tay, CEO of PHNXX. “By combining Paired Power’s energy management software with our modular microgrids, we’re delivering renewable power wherever it is needed. From tribal communities and farmers to remote industries and the military, this partnership is opening access to resilient clean energy where the grid can’t reach, and we’re just getting started.”

PairPHNXX is delivered in the footprint of a standard 20 ft. ISO shipping container, arriving onsite on the back of a flatbed trailer that can be placed, unfolded, and generating power within a single day. Depending on configuration, PairPHNXX can be delivered in solar capacities of 46.4 kW, 69.6 kW, or 92.8 kW, battery storage capacities of 42.4 to 636 kWh, and with output power from 30 to 60 kW per container at 208VAC or 480VAC, 3-phase or 120/240VAC single-phase.

About Paired Power

Trusted by cities, governments, and leading corporations, Paired Power manufactures solar-powered microgrid systems that enable rapid deployment of new power infrastructure without requiring expansions of existing grid capacity. Paired Power’s flagship products include PairPHNXX, an unfoldable solar microgrid in a box for larger power applications; PairFleet™, a microgrid system for charging from 6 to dozens of electric vehicles, and PairTree™, Paired Power’s patented microgrid solar powered EV charger that pairs a 4.6kW solar array with a 42.4 kWh Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) to provide Level 2 EV charging day or night for 1 or 2 vehicles. Each system can be customized based using our innovative Pairiscope™ design software to meet each client’s energy and power requirements for their specific application. For more information about Paired Power, visit pairedpower.com.

About PHNXX

PHNXX (pronounced ‘phoenix’) is an Australian company dedicated to accelerating the transition to a carbon-neutral economy. Founded by a team of engineers and project managers, PHNXX focuses on helping rural and remote industrial communities decarbonize through smart, modular standalone power systems. The company aims to empower businesses to become energy independent by reducing reliance on diesel, and shifting to renewable energy sources.