Resulticks and TCS Deepen Strategic Alliance to Accelerate Global Adoption of RESUL Platform

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Resulticks, a global leader in real-time customer engagement solutions, today announced the expansion of its partnership with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), moving from planning to full-scale execution. As part of this next phase, TCS will lead the onboarding of 250 agencies and more than 2,500 brands onto the RESUL platform.

Building on over a year of collaboration, this phase brings TCS’ consulting and marketing operations expertise to the forefront. TCS consultants will work closely with the agency and brand teams to:

- Develop engagement strategies aligning with each organization’s business goals and target audiences

- Map and optimize marketing processes—automating workflows, integrating tools, and enhancing cross-functional collaborations

- Provide change-management guidance and training to ensure teams adopt new systems and best practices quickly

- Establish data-driven performance frameworks, defining KPIs and real-time dashboards that measure ROI and drive continuous improvement

Additionally, TCS’ technology delivery teams will accelerate the deployment of RESUL’s AI-powered, omnichannel engagement solution across global markets. This combined approach ensures rapid, high-quality rollouts and immediate business impact.

“Our expanded partnership with TCS marks a pivotal moment in our global growth story,” said Redickaa Subrammanian, CEO of Resulticks. “After a year of laying the groundwork, we’re now poised to deliver on that vision at speed and at scale, bringing the power of RESUL to brands worldwide.”

"By collaborating with Resulticks, leveraging our contextual expertise and global martech capabilities, we help clients enable rapid, real-time, and highly personalized omnichannel marketing, significantly boosting engagement and conversion rates at scale,” stated Kamal Bhadada, President and Global Head of TCS Interactive. “Together, we aim to help agencies and brands make the most of RESUL’s potential.”

About Resulticks

Resulticks is a real-time customer engagement platform built from the ground up to deliver seamless, personalized omnichannel experiences. Powered by AI and designed for enterprise scale, RESUL empowers brands to orchestrate and optimize customer journeys with precision.

About Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS) is a digital transformation and technology partner of choice for industry-leading organizations worldwide. Since its inception in 1968, TCS has upheld the highest standards of innovation, engineering excellence, and customer service.

Rooted in the heritage of the Tata Group, TCS is focused on creating long term value for its clients, its investors, its employees, and the community at large. With a highly skilled workforce of 613,069 consultants in 55 countries and 202 service delivery centres across the world, the company has been recognized as a top employer in six continents. With the ability to rapidly apply and scale new technologies, the company has built long term partnerships with its clients – helping them emerge as perpetually adaptive enterprises. Many of these relationships have endured into decades and navigated every technological cycle, from mainframes in the 1970s to Artificial Intelligence today.

TCS sponsors 14 of the world’s most prestigious marathons and endurance events, including the TCS New York City Marathon, TCS London Marathon and TCS Sydney Marathon with a focus on promoting health, sustainability, and community empowerment. TCS generated consolidated revenues of US $30 billion in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025. For more information, visit www.tcs.com.

Follow TCS on LinkedIn| Instagram | YouTube