Second Cup, Labatt Breweries, and Station Agro-Biotech join forces to reinvent the ready-to-drink latte

MONTREAL--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Driven by its ambition to expand its portfolio and inspired by the surging popularity of canned coffee in North America, Second Cup has partnered with Labatt Breweries of Canada and Station Agro-Biotech to introduce a locally made innovation to grocery shelves: a premium line of canned ready-to-drink lattes. Offered in three flavours, Latte, Mocha, and Salted Caramel, these products can now be found at participating retailers across Québec.

The success of this launch stems from the unique strengths each partner brings to the table. Station Agro-Biotech leads product development and production using its cutting-edge facilities, the only ones of their kind in Canada. Second Cup, part of the Foodtastic group, contributes its premium coffee expertise and strong brand recognition. Meanwhile, Labatt Breweries of Canada harnesses its extensive distribution network and innovative BEES digital platform to ensure these products reach consumers on a large scale.

PRODUCTS HIGHLIGHTS

90 mg of caffeine per can

Made with Canadian cow’s milk for a creamier texture

Gluten-free and preservative-free

Minimal ingredients

Starting at 17g of sugar (varies by flavour)

Designed to fit seamlessly into everyday life, these ready-to-drink lattes offer a local alternative to major American brands. Perfect for office breaks, road trips, study sessions, or moments shared with friends.

QUOTES

“At Second Cup, our promise is simple : to offer premium-quality coffee. With this new product line, we’re bringing our expertise into a convenient, indulgent format that will be part of Quebecers’ everyday lives.” — Francis Turcotte, Senior Vice President, Business Development, Foodtastic Group

“We’re excited to launch these new cold brew lattes in collaboration with Station Agro-Biotech and Second Cup. This product comes at a pivotal moment, as ready-to-drink coffee continues to win over more and more consumers. With our distribution network and BEES platform, we’re proud to make a product that reflects local expertise available across Quebec.” — Marc-Olivier Bourgeois, Vice President Quebec, Labatt Breweries of Canada

“This project is a perfect example of the strength of Quebec innovation! Thanks to our continuous canning process autoclave – a one-of-a-kind piece of equipment in Canada, located right here in Saint-Hyacinthe – we are proud to have developed a product that stands out for its quality and showcases local ingredients. Together, we’re proving that it’s possible to innovate locally while meeting evolving consumer habits.” — Patrick Simard, Chief Operating Officer, Station Agro-Biotech

About Second Cup / Foodtastic

Founded in 1975, Second Cup is an iconic Canadian brand specializing in quality coffee, recognized for its expertise, unique recipes, and commitment to an exceptional customer experience. With a presence in Quebec spanning several decades, Second Cup has established itself as a benchmark for coffee lovers, focusing on carefully selected beans and passionately prepared beverages.

Since 2021, Second Cup has been part of the Foodtastic group, a Quebec-based foodservice leader that includes more than 27 brands and over 1,200 restaurants in Canada and internationally. This partnership allows Second Cup to pursue its mission: to offer superior, innovative products tailored to the tastes of today's consumers.

About Labatt Breweries of Canada

Labatt Breweries of Canada is one of Canada's most established companies and one of the country's leading beverage companies, with more than 3,600 employees, an unrivaled portfolio of over 60 quality beers, ready-to-drink and non-alcoholic products, and six core breweries and four craft breweries from coast to coast.

Our employees are the driving force behind our company, brewing some of the world's most loved beverages, building iconic brands, and creating enriching experiences for Canadians. With 178 years of brewing excellence behind us, we're always looking to deliver new ways to experience life's moments, dreaming big to advance our industry, and making a meaningful impact on our communities through our collective purpose of creating a brighter future.

About Station Agro-Biotech

Located in the heart of Saint-Hyacinthe’s City of Agri-Environmental Biotechnology, Station Agro-Biotech is a Quebec company specializing in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of innovative alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. With facilities unique in Canada, state-of-the-art equipment, and its own research and development laboratory, it focuses primarily on creating distinctive products, from formulation to marketing, placing innovation at the heart of its process.

Recognized for its avant-garde approach and its ability to produce on a large scale while maintaining high quality standards, Station Agro-Biotech stands out for its commitment to innovation, sustainability, and the promotion of local ingredients. It brings together several leading companies under one roof, including NOROI Distillery, Le Bilboquet microbrewery, and Trema Café.