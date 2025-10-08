Square Brings Bitcoin to Main Street With First Integrated Payments and Wallet Solution for Local Businesses

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Square introduced Square Bitcoin, the first fully integrated bitcoin payments and wallet solution – built for local businesses of all sizes. Consisting of Bitcoin Payments and Bitcoin Conversions, Square Bitcoin enables sellers to accept bitcoin payments with zero processing fees,¹ automatically convert card sales into bitcoin, and manage their bitcoin alongside their other business finances – all within the Square ecosystem. The announcement comes as part of the second Square Releases event, its biannual launch of new products and features for sellers.

"Years ago, bitcoin transformed how we think about building wealth, and Square is simplifying our ability to bring that mindset to our business." – Joe Carlo, owner of Pink Owl Coffee Share

Simplifying Bitcoin for Main Street

With adoption and utility growing, bitcoin continues to become a larger portion of everyday commerce: between 2024 and 2026, cryptocurrency payment users in the US are expected to grow by 82%.² Square has always focused on providing businesses with the financial tools and flexibility they need to thrive in any economic environment, which is why the company is bringing bitcoin capabilities directly to the sellers powering local communities across the country.

Square Bitcoin marries Block’s bitcoin expertise with Square’s intuitive, easy-to-use commerce technology to provide sellers with a comprehensive suite of bitcoin tools, stripping away complexity and eliminating the need for technical expertise:

Bitcoin Payments allows sellers to seamlessly accept bitcoin directly from their point-of-sale with no processing fees for the first year, giving shoppers more ways to pay and helping sellers keep more of their hard-earned money.

allows sellers to seamlessly accept bitcoin directly from their point-of-sale with no processing fees for the first year, giving shoppers more ways to pay and helping sellers keep more of their hard-earned money. Bitcoin Conversions enables sellers to automatically convert a percentage of their daily card sales into bitcoin, helping them diversify their long-term savings from the same platform they already use to manage their business finances.

enables sellers to automatically convert a percentage of their daily card sales into bitcoin, helping them diversify their long-term savings from the same platform they already use to manage their business finances. Bitcoin Wallet, built natively into Square, lets sellers manage their bitcoin alongside the rest of their finances, with buy, sell, hold, and withdrawal functionality integrated directly into their Dashboard.

"Years ago, bitcoin transformed how we think about building wealth, and Square is simplifying our ability to bring that mindset to our business," said Joe Carlo, owner of Pink Owl Coffee. "By using Bitcoin Conversions in beta, we've built a strong financial reserve for Pink Owl over the past two years, right from the same platform we use to make sales, run payroll, and manage inventory. Now, with bitcoin payments, we're able to serve our customers in more ways while boosting bitcoin education and more actively participating in the bitcoin economy."

Giving Sellers More Options to Manage Finances, Control Costs

Square Bitcoin represents the natural evolution of Square’s extensive platform of commerce and banking solutions, giving sellers expanded optionality for not only how they make a sale, but also how they manage their costs and diversify their finances. Since launching Square Banking in 2021, Square has consistently delivered purpose-built financial tools that integrate directly with its broader ecosystem, helping hundreds of thousands of sellers improve their cash flow with instant access to their funds and set aside billions in savings for future priorities and goals.

Now, with Square Bitcoin, the company is extending these capabilities to the digital currency space. Bitcoin Payments help sellers better control their costs and manage their cash flow with low-fee payments and near-instantaneous settlement, enabling sellers to transact at significantly lower rates, keep more of every sale, and easily choose to hold their earnings in bitcoin or in USD. Bitcoin Conversions lets sellers take an automated approach toward diversifying their finances, with the ability to convert up to 50% of daily sales into bitcoin. Now native to Square, Bitcoin Conversions initially launched to a subset of businesses in 2024 – and since then, sellers using it have accrued 142 bitcoin as of October 1, 2025.

Building on Block’s Bitcoin Leadership

Block has been a pioneer in bitcoin innovation for over a decade, and today’s announcement represents the company’s continued commitment to making bitcoin more accessible and usable.

“The bitcoin tools we’re building at Square deliver on two critical needs: ensuring sellers never miss a sale, and giving them access to powerful financial tools that help them more easily manage and grow their finances,” said Miles Suter, Head of Bitcoin Product at Block. “We’re making bitcoin payments as seamless as card payments while giving small businesses access to financial management tools that, until now, have been exclusive to the largest corporations. Through Square and Cash App, we serve both sides of the counter, meaning Square is uniquely positioned to make bitcoin everyday money, not just a store of value – while also helping sellers future-proof their operations.”

The latest bitcoin tools on Square are part of Block’s growing bitcoin ecosystem, which includes Cash App’s bitcoin buy, sell, and transfer capabilities; Bitkey, a self-custody bitcoin wallet; Proto, a suite of bitcoin mining products and services; and Spiral, which builds and funds open-source projects that advance the use of bitcoin as a tool for economic empowerment.

Bitcoin Conversions is available today to eligible US-based sellers,³ and Bitcoin Payments will be available on November 10, 2025.

To learn more about Square Bitcoin, including Bitcoin Payments and Bitcoin Conversions, visit squareup.com/bitcoin.

Disclaimers

Square Bitcoin availability is subject to change and may not be available in all locations or for all Square sellers. This feature is not available to Square sellers located in New York State or outside the U.S. and may be subject to regulatory approval, where applicable. Bitcoin’s value can change rapidly, which means the amount of bitcoin needed for a purchase, or the amount made from a product sale on Square, may vary. Bitcoin transactions may occasionally experience delays or technical issues. Bitcoin transactions are generally irreversible and all payment details should be carefully verified before confirming any transaction.

Block, Inc. makes no representation on the accuracy, suitability, or validity of any information provided. Bitcoin services are provided by Block, Inc. Bitcoin services are not licensable activity in all U.S. states and territories. Block, Inc. is licensed where required. Block, Inc. operates in New York as Block of Delaware and is licensed to engage in virtual currency business activity by the New York State Department of Financial Services.

Block, Inc. is not a bank. Banking services are provided by Square Financial Services, Inc. or Sutton Bank; Members FDIC.

¹ The 0% processing fee for bitcoin payments is a promotional offer that will be valid through 2026. Beginning January 1, 2027, the processing fee will become 1% per transaction

² EMARKETER - US Crypto Payments Forecast 2025

³ Square Bitcoin functionality is not available to sellers that are located in New York State or outside the U.S. and may be subject to regulatory approval, where applicable.

About Square

Square helps businesses turn transactions into connections and businesses into neighborhood favorites.

In 2009, Square started with a simple invention – the first mobile card reader, which changed how the entire financial system thinks about small businesses. Square has since grown into a global business platform helping millions of sellers of all sizes participate and thrive in their communities.

Whether independently run or a global chain, Square understands that sellers succeed when they have the freedom to focus on the experiences that keep customers coming back. From point of sale and payments to online commerce, staff management, banking, and more, Square brings together the tools sellers need to run and grow on one intelligent platform. For more information, visit squareup.com