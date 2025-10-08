TD SYNNEX Launches AI Infrastructure-as-a-Service Offering to Accelerate AI Innovation

FREMONT, Calif. & CLEARWATER, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX) announces the launch of its AI Infrastructure-as-a-Service (AI IaaS) offering in North America, enabling TD SYNNEX partners to deliver advanced, secure, and cost-optimized AI solutions without the upfront burden of hardware investment. This is made possible through a new partnership with Nebius (NASDAQ: NBIS), an AI cloud service provider that delivers cost-efficient, full-stack AI cloud combining hyperscaler flexibility with supercomputer performance.

With demand for artificial intelligence surging across industries, TD SYNNEX now equips partners with access to Nebius AI Cloud, built to meet the demands of modern AI workloads with speed, reliability, security, and interoperability. The AI IaaS offering enhances TD SYNNEX’s Destination AI program, giving partners of all sizes the tools to scale proofs of concept into enterprise-grade solutions tailored for analytics, machine learning, and advanced research — all while leveraging purpose-built infrastructure built with the NVIDIA accelerated computing platform and vertically integrated with software that supports both training and inference workloads.

“As artificial intelligence continues to transform industries, our partners need infrastructure that allows them to innovate with speed and efficiency,” said Francisco Criado, SVP, Cloud, Security and AI at TD SYNNEX. “Launching AI IaaS with an industry leader like Nebius helps us democratize the modern AI market and delivers the flexibility, scale, and cost advantages partners need to help enterprises realize the full potential of AI.”

TD SYNNEX’s AI IaaS service provides direct access to NVIDIA GPUs on Nebius infrastructure, with transparent, flat-rate pricing and advanced scale-up and scale-out compute fabric performance through NVIDIA Quantum-X800 InfiniBand and NVIDIA NVLink for large-scale training and inference.

Key advantages for TD SYNNEX partners include:

Rapid access to new-generation GPU hardware – Provision AI infrastructure in hours, not weeks, to accelerate customer adoption and new AI and cloud revenue streams.

– Provision AI infrastructure in hours, not weeks, to accelerate customer adoption and new AI and cloud revenue streams. Lower capital expenditures and predictable operational costs – Eliminate upfront hardware investment while providing cost savings and budget stability through reserved instances.

– Eliminate upfront hardware investment while providing cost savings and budget stability through reserved instances. High performance with lower total cost – Deliver performance beyond standard cloud benchmarks without the expense of building and maintaining infrastructure, plus built-in compliance, security, and sustainability.

– Deliver performance beyond standard cloud benchmarks without the expense of building and maintaining infrastructure, plus built-in compliance, security, and sustainability. Flexible reserved-instance options – Meet customer needs by securing GPU capacity in advance to balance cost savings and workload flexibility.

– Meet customer needs by securing GPU capacity in advance to balance cost savings and workload flexibility. Potential for double digit margin – Dedicated partner enablement including training, marketing resources, and technical support to capture AI opportunities confidently.

– Dedicated partner enablement including training, marketing resources, and technical support to capture AI opportunities confidently. Latest NVIDIA Blackwell GPU capacity available – Nebius offers capacity today with NVIDIA HGX B200, and is adding NVIDIA HGX B300 and NVIDIA GB300 NVL72 systems, bringing the next level of compute performance for training and inference without on-premises build-out.

Nebius, a Reference Platform NVIDIA Cloud Partner, delivers infrastructure and services to accelerate the full AI pipeline — from foundational model builders to enterprise solutions — complementing TD SYNNEX’s model of serving a wide, tiered partner ecosystem. Nebius’s flexible, enterprise-grade AI infrastructure equips partners to build and deploy AI solutions tailored to a wide range of industry use cases and gives customers access to the latest NVIDIA GPUs to accelerate their AI projects and investments.

“Partners today need AI infrastructure that is both powerful and practical,” said Laurelle Roseman, Global VP of Partnerships at Nebius. “Through our collaboration with TD SYNNEX, we’re making next-generation GPU capacity accessible with flexible pricing, enterprise-grade reliability, and dedicated enablement, so partners can bring AI solutions to market faster and with greater confidence.”

TD SYNNEX plans to add more AI IaaS offerings over the coming months. For more information, visit www.nebius.com or contact your TD SYNNEX representative or contact data-iot@tdsynnex.com.

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX) is a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem. We’re an innovative partner helping more than 150,000 customers in 100+ countries to maximize the value of technology investments, demonstrate business outcomes and unlock growth opportunities. Headquartered in Clearwater, Florida, and Fremont, California, TD SYNNEX’s 23,000 co-workers are dedicated to uniting compelling IT products, services and solutions from 2,500+ best-in-class technology vendors. Our edge-to-cloud portfolio is anchored in some of the highest-growth technology segments including cloud, cybersecurity, big data/analytics, AI, IoT, mobility and everything as a service. TD SYNNEX is committed to serving customers and communities, and we believe we can have a positive impact on our people and our planet, intentionally acting as a respected corporate citizen. We aspire to be a diverse and inclusive employer of choice for talent across the IT ecosystem. For more information, visit www.TDSYNNEX.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

About Nebius

Nebius (NASDAQ: NBIS) is a technology company building full-stack infrastructure to service the high-growth global AI industry. Headquartered in Amsterdam, Nebius has a global footprint with R&D hubs across Europe, North America and Israel.

Nebius’s AI-native cloud platform has been built for intensive AI workloads. With a full stack of purposefully designed and tuned proprietary software and hardware designed in-house, Nebius gives AI builders the compute, storage, managed services and tools they need to build, tune and run their models and applications.

Safe Harbor Statement

Statements in this news release that are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may cause the Company's actual results in future periods to be materially different from any future performance that may be suggested in this release. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release.

Copyright 2025 TD SYNNEX Corporation. All rights reserved. TD SYNNEX, the TD SYNNEX Logo, and all other TD SYNNEX company, product and services names and slogans are trademarks of TD SYNNEX Corporation. Other names and trademarks are the property of their respective owners.