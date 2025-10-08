Aeris Expands Market Reach with 8 New Partners

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aeris, a global leader in IoT secure service edge (SSE) platforms and solutions, today announced the expansion of its global partner ecosystem with the addition of eight new partnerships across new routes to market spanning channel sales partners, service provider partners and technology alliances. Aeris will launch its expanded partner program at the Canalys Forum Americas 2025, October 21-23, in Chicago.

The expanded Aeris Partner Program enables partners to combine the telco-grade IoT Accelerator global connectivity management platform with Aeris IoT Watchtower™ that delivers deep monitoring, analysis and security solutions. Together, these innovations enable enterprises to deploy, secure and scale IoT and Fixed Wireless Access solutions with one global eSIM, one platform and built-in zero-trust protection.

“Enterprises today are connecting more devices than ever, and our partners are integral to delivering secure, scalable cellular IoT solutions worldwide,” said Aeris CEO Aziz Benmalek. “Our long-standing partnerships with leading wireless carriers have been integral to our success. By expanding the Aeris Partner Program to include channel sales partners, service providers and technology alliances, we’re creating even greater opportunities for Aeris partners and customers to drive success and growth.”

New Head of Channels, New Routes to Market

To support its expanded partner program, Aeris has named Robert Holley as Head of Channel, New Routes to Market. Holley, who previously served as the company’s Vice President of Global Enterprise Sales, brings deep expertise in building channels and driving partner-led growth following more than 20 years of experience in telecom, cloud and network security at companies including Cato Networks, Versa Networks, NetScout, XO and Verizon.

“Partners are the force multipliers,” said Holley. “With Aeris, they’re not just reselling bandwidth. They’re delivering an integrated solution — global cellular connectivity and built-in security, monitoring and analytics — that solves real enterprise challenges in scaling and securing IoT and Fixed Wireless Access environments for businesses in retail, healthcare, manufacturing, energy and more.”

Partner Opportunity

The expanded Aeris Partner Program now includes channel sales partners (VARs, technology advisors and technology services distributors), service providers (MSPs and ASPs) and technology alliances (OEMs and ISVs).

At the heart of the program is the Aeris IoT Accelerator Platform and IoT Watchtower Security, Monitoring and Analysis, which provide partners with a single, integrated solution to simplify, secure and scale enterprise IoT programs and Fixed Wireless Access deployments.

delivers global connectivity management through a telco-grade mobile core network that provides SLA-backed reliability and 99 percent global coverage. IoT Accelerator offers access to a large set of global mobile operators with one platform, simplifying deployments. IoT Watchtower enhances this value by incorporating zero-trust security and real-time monitoring and analysis for policy-driven control and threat protection at the device level, ensuring every connection is both optimized and protected.

For enterprises, this means faster deployments, stronger security and scalable operations. For partners, it creates higher-value opportunities that go beyond bandwidth, enabling them to deliver differentiated, recurring services.

“With Aeris, we’re not competing on bandwidth. We’re bringing our customers a complete solution — one connectivity platform and built-in security. That differentiates us in the market and elevates our role as trusted advisors,” said Rob Olson, Chief Revenue Officer for Technology Source, a new Aeris partner.

Meet the Aeris Channel Team at Canalys Forum Americas

Aeris will officially launch the expanded Aeris Partner Program at the Canalys Forum Americas 2025, October 21-23, at the Fairmont Chicago, Millennium Park in Chicago. Partners are invited to meet the Aeris channel team and learn more about the expanded Aeris Partner Program at the Rooftop Cocktail Hour on Tuesday, October 21. Register here.

For more information about becoming an Aeris Partner, visit Become a Partner.

For more information about finding an Aeris Partner, visit Find a Partner.

About Aeris

For more than three decades, Aeris has been a trusted cellular IoT leader enabling the biggest IoT programs and opportunities across automotive, utilities and energy, fleet management and logistics, medical devices and manufacturing. Our IoT technology expertise serves a global ecosystem of 7,000 enterprise customers, nearly 30 mobile network operator partners and 93 million IoT devices across the world. Aeris, the largest orchestrator of eSIMs for IoT, powers today’s connected smart world with innovative technologies and borderless connectivity that simplify management, enhance security, optimize performance and drive growth at scale. To learn how Aeris IoT Accelerator Platform, Aeris IoT Watchtower and Aeris Mobility Suite can secure and supercharge your critical IoT programs, visit aeris.com and follow us on LinkedIn.