Jiko Announces Strategic Investments from Key Industry Players Including Coinbase and Blockstream Capital Partners

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jiko, the only platform built 100% on U.S. T-bills to power the world’s liquidity, today announced strategic backing by Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) and Blockstream Capital Partners. Alongside this investment, Jiko is entering new strategic partnerships with leading industry players, including Crypto.com, Blockstream Capital Partners, Bitso, and Coinbase. These strategic partners will join a growing number of institutions adopting Jiko as a banking partner to utilize its U.S. T-bill-based model for storage, settlements, and payments.

“The crypto world moves in milliseconds. The fiat world takes days. That mismatch creates friction and risk, breaking the promise of programmable money,” said Stephane Lintner, Co-Founder and CEO of Jiko. “Today’s digital economy needs banking rails built for digital markets. We’re proud that Coinbase, Blockstream Capital Partners, Bitso, and Crypto.com have chosen Jiko as a strategic partner.”

“Bringing U.S. T-bill access onto an always-on platform is an important step in how markets evolve,” said Roger Bartlett, VP, Institutional at Coinbase. “Jiko’s approach and technology are a good fit with the pace at which we’re building, and we’re pleased to support Coinbase’s investment in Jiko through the JikoNet platform.”

“Our mission at Bitso is to provide millions across Latin America with faster, safer, and more accessible financial services. Jiko’s U.S. T-bill-backed rails bring a level of safety and efficiency that elevates how we serve our customers every day. From onboarding to ongoing settlement, Jiko’s technology and responsiveness have exceeded expectations, and we’re excited to deepen this collaboration,” said Imran Ahmad, General Manager of Bitso Business.

Jiko, which owns a national bank, was built on privacy-first principles where corporate cash is invested in U.S. T-bills in real time on behalf of the customer, offering unprecedented safety and scale. Jiko recently announced the launch of JikoNet, a 24/7 fiat-settlement network designed for institutions to safely transact in U.S. dollars at all times.

“Partnering with Jiko helps strengthen our infrastructure, thanks to its security, liquidity, and 24/7 availability,” said Joe Anzures, General Manager, Americas and EVP of Payments at Crypto.com. “Their unique model allows for yield generation while minimizing counterparty risk. At Crypto.com, we’re focused on building a more resilient digital economy, and Jiko’s unique approach aligns with our vision.”

As part of Jiko's growing adoption within the digital asset industry, Breanne Madigan, an industry veteran with over 22 years of experience driving traditional and digital asset strategies at firms like Goldman Sachs, Ripple, and DCG (Tradeblock), joined Jiko to lead the digital asset effort. “Jiko bridges the gap between tradition and innovation, offering institutions a safe, compliant, yield-generating, always-on platform, built for scale. I’m excited to join a nimble institution powered at its core by an exceptional team of developers. This agility is a key differentiator versus traditional banks, which often struggle to innovate at speed due to legacy infrastructure challenges,” said Breanne Madigan, Managing Director, Head of Digital Assets at Jiko.

Companies looking to join the growing list of institutions on the platform can get in touch with Jiko here.

About Jiko

Jiko is built for unmatched safety, liquidity, and simplicity by combining the innovation of a modern technology platform with the security of a regulated bank. By reinventing the traditional deposit model, Jiko delivers the transactional ease of a bank account with fully automated investment in U.S. Treasury bills. Trusted by leading institutions to hold and move corporate cash, settle high-volume transactions in real-time, and deliver liquidity 24/7, Jiko has been on a mission to help institutions safeguard and move cash securely, at scale. Through API integration and partnerships, Jiko extends these capabilities across retail and corporate accounts of every size. OPCO Advisory and Triple Crown Digital are advisers to the company.

