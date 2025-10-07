Bilt Ecosystem Expands with Etihad Guest Partnership, Further Converting Housing and Neighborhood Spend into Premium Travel

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bilt, the loyalty program for renters, today announced a new partnership with Etihad Guest, the loyalty program of Etihad Airways, the national carrier of the United Arab Emirates. Starting today, Bilt Members can transfer their Bilt Points to Etihad Guest Miles at a 1:1 ratio.

This partnership marks Bilt's latest travel partner and further solidifies the platform as having the largest collection of one-to-one transfer partners in the industry. The collaboration opens new possibilities for Bilt Members to experience Etihad's renowned luxury service and premium travel experiences across more than 100 destinations worldwide.

"Etihad Airways joining Bilt comes at the perfect moment as they expand their U.S. presence," said Ankur Jain, Founder and CEO at Bilt. "Your rent payments could literally become first-class tickets to Abu Dhabi and beyond. Every transaction in our ecosystem — whether it's rent, dining out, or fitness classes — now unlocks premium travel on Etihad's global network. With Etihad’s routes from six major U.S. cities, luxury travel just got a whole lot more accessible."

"As Etihad continues to expand in North America, we are excited to partner with Bilt to give members in, or travelling to, the United States a new and rewarding way to earn Etihad Guest Miles," said Mark Potter, Managing Director, Etihad Guest. "From rent payments and dining to global adventures, this collaboration enables Bilt Members to turn their everyday spending into extraordinary travel experiences in Abu Dhabi and beyond. We’re thrilled to offer Bilt Members access to our expanding network of more than 100 destinations and more ways than ever to earn Etihad Guest Miles internationally."

Expanding Premium Travel Options for Bilt Members

Bilt Members can now seamlessly convert their points earned from rent payments, dining, and neighborhood purchases into:

Flights across Etihad's global network spanning Europe, Africa, Asia, and the Middle East, and Etihad codeshare partner flights

Premium cabin upgrades to experience Etihad's award-winning Business and First products

Hotel stays, vacation packages, and products through the Etihad Guest Reward Shop

Access to the convenience of U.S. Preclearance at Abu Dhabi's Zayed International Airport – the only facility of its kind in the region

Unlocking Powerful Benefits for Consumers

When Bilt Members pay their rent through Bilt, they unlock two powerful benefits:

Earn Rewards on Every Rent Payment: Earn the industry's most valuable and flexible points every time rent is paid on time through Bilt. Members can transfer their Bilt Points to their favorite airlines and hotels—now including Etihad Airways, use them for future rent payments, save them for a down payment on a home, and redeem them toward eligible student loan payments. Plus, they'll discover new rewards every month through Bilt's Rent Day Rewards drop.

Earn the industry's most valuable and flexible points every time rent is paid on time through Bilt. Members can transfer their Bilt Points to their favorite airlines and hotels—now including Etihad Airways, use them for future rent payments, save them for a down payment on a home, and redeem them toward eligible student loan payments. Plus, they'll discover new rewards every month through Bilt's Rent Day Rewards drop. Access Neighborhood Benefits™: Bilt membership opens doors throughout the neighborhood. Members enjoy exclusive benefits at local restaurants, coffee shops, pharmacies, fitness studios, and more – all right where they live.

This partnership with Etihad Airways further solidifies Bilt's position as the most flexible rewards currency in the market. Bilt is the only program that allows members to earn points on rent payments with no transaction fees, while also offering valuable transfer partnerships with world-class travel programs. As a Bilt partner, Etihad Airways is joining America's largest platform connecting travel rewards with housing and neighborhood commerce.

The Etihad Airways partnership launches today, and Bilt Members can now begin transferring their Bilt Points to Etihad Guest Miles today, with transfers available in increments as low as 1,000 points. For more information about the partnership and how to transfer Bilt Points, visit https://pages.biltrewards.com/partner/etihad.

About Bilt

Bilt is the first loyalty program for renters that allows members to earn rewards on rent and HOA payments while building a path to homeownership. The Bilt Alliance – developed in partnership with some of the nation’s largest residential owners and operators – is a network of more than 4.5 million homes across the country that rewards residents on each residential payment and enables property managers to increase resident loyalty and cost savings. Launched in June 2021, Bilt boasts the highest value rewards programs on the market today – including one-to-one point transfers for travel across major airlines and hotel partners; fitness classes at the country's top boutique studios; limited-edition and exclusive collections of art and home decor through the Bilt Home Collection; and the ability to use Bilt Points for rent credits, rideshare, toward a future down payment on a home or eligible student loans, and more. For more information, visit www.bilt.com.

About Etihad Airways

Etihad Airways, the national airline of the UAE, was formed in 2003 and quickly went on to become one of the world’s leading airlines. From its home in Abu Dhabi, Etihad flies to passenger and cargo destinations in the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Asia, Australia, and North America. Together with Etihad’s codeshare partners, Etihad’s network offers access to hundreds of international destinations. In recent years, Etihad has received numerous awards for its superior service and products, cargo offering, loyalty programme and more. To learn more, visit etihad.com.