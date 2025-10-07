Fivetran and Infinite Lambda Deepen Global Partnership to Accelerate AI Adoption

OAKLAND, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fivetran, the global leader in automated data movement, and Infinite Lambda, Europe’s leading data consulting agency, today announced the expansion of their partnership to support U.S. enterprises in building AI-ready data foundations. The collaboration combines Fivetran’s automated, secure, and governed data integration platform with Flowline, Infinite Lambda’s data modernization solution, to help enterprises put AI into production at scale.

The collaboration combines Fivetran’s automated, secure, and governed data integration platform with Flowline, Infinite Lambda’s data modernization solution, to help enterprises put AI into production at scale. Share

Building on Infinite Lambda’s recognition as Fivetran’s 2025 Innovation Partner of the Year, this expansion marks a significant step in both companies' international growth. Together, Fivetran and Infinite Lambda provide the expertise and best practices needed to turn AI ambition into successful implementations with measurable outcomes.

“Partners like Infinite Lambda are central to how we bring the power of Fivetran to enterprises worldwide,” said Logan Welley, Vice President of Global Alliances at Fivetran. “By combining our automated, governed data movement platform with Infinite Lambda’s Flowline solution, we give U.S. customers a proven path to modernize their data stacks and build the strong, AI-ready foundations they need to compete. This expansion reflects our strategy of working hand-in-hand with partners to ensure customers not only modernize but also achieve lasting ROI from their AI investments.”

“This move comes at a pivotal moment, as enterprises look to turn AI ambition into scalable, real-world impact,” said Jim Ternyila, General Manager at Infinite Lambda. “By combining Fivetran’s best-in-class platform with our consulting and training expertise, we enable U.S. customers to adopt AI with speed, governance, and sustainable success.”

Flowline, already proven in more than 70 enterprise migrations, uses Fivetran, dbt Labs, and Snowflake to refactor legacy Talend, Informatica, or SQL Server data stacks into modern AI-foundations. The solution provides roadmap design, planning, testing, go-live support, and transition services.

With over 700 pre-built connectors and integrations across Amazon Web Services (AWS), Databricks, Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure, and Snowflake, Fivetran empowers businesses to standardize data movement to power AI and analytics without pipeline maintenance overhead. More than 7,400 companies—including OpenAI, Pfizer, LVMH and Spotify—trust Fivetran to centralize their data and drive innovation.

The expanded partnership underscores Fivetran’s commitment to building a robust partner ecosystem that helps modernize infrastructure, scale AI initiatives, and maximize long-term adoption and ROI of data.

About Fivetran

Fivetran, the global leader in data movement, is trusted by companies like OpenAI, LVMH, Pfizer, Verizon, and Spotify to centralize data from SaaS applications, databases, files, and other sources into cloud destinations, including data lakes. With high-performance pipelines, seamless interoperability, and enterprise-grade security, Fivetran empowers organizations to modernize their data infrastructure, power analytics and AI, ensure compliance, and achieve transformative business outcomes. Learn more at Fivetran.com.

About Infinite Lambda

Infinite Lambda is a global data and AI consultancy and academy that helps enterprises modernize their data systems and develop agentic capabilities for measurable impact. Flowline, our end-to-end legacy data modernization solution, rapidly migrates you to a modern data platform and lays the foundation for trustworthy enterprise AI. Strategizing, building, and mentoring for scalability, we empower leading organizations to innovate and stay agile in highly competitive markets. Learn more at https://infinitelambda.com/