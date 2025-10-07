Dierks Bentley Becomes Shareholder in VENU, Backing Its Artist-Inspired, Fan-Owned Approach to Live Entertainment

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Venu Holding Corporation (“VENU” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: VENU), the disruptive live entertainment company changing the way fans experience concerts, today announced that multi-platinum country music superstar Dierks Bentley has become a shareholder in the company. Bentley will also serve as a founding member of the company’s newly formed advisory council, bringing his unparalleled perspective as a performing artist to shape the company’s explosive growth trajectory.

With more than two decades of chart-topping hits and sold-out arena tours, Bentley has witnessed firsthand the transformative power of live music. Now, he’s channeling that passion and expertise beyond the stage to help shape the future of the live entertainment industry with VENU. Known not only for his musical prowess but also for his business acumen, Bentley brings a sharp entrepreneurial eye to his investment, having recognized VENU as an exceptional business opportunity in the rapidly evolving entertainment landscape.

“I’ve always believed that live music is one thing that can truly bring people together,” said Bentley. “I've played a lot of venues over the years and the first time I walked into one of VENU’s spaces, I could tell they were thinking differently. The layout, the sound, the experience for the fans and the artists— it just felt right. I’m always looking for ways to give fans the best concert experience possible, so it’s exciting to be part of something that’s raising the bar for live music across the board.”

For VENU, Bentley’s involvement as a shareholder represents a pivotal milestone in the company’s rapid expansion. This development comes at a transformative moment as VENU executes on one of the most ambitious growth strategies in the entertainment industry.

“Dierks represents everything we’re building toward: authenticity, excellence and an unwavering commitment to the fan experience,” said J.W. Roth, Founder, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of Venu Holding Corporation. “He’s not just one of country music’s biggest stars; he’s an artist who truly understands what makes a venue special and what fans are craving. Having someone with his credibility and insight helping guide our decisions as we scale nationally is invaluable. His investment in VENU accelerates our mission to build the most innovative, fan-first entertainment ecosystem in the country.”

VENU is riding extraordinary momentum as it executes its national growth strategy. The company recently announced a multi-billion-dollar development pipeline projected to generate more than $17.7 billion in economic impact over the next 20 years, $1.3 billion in active construction currently underway, on their way to a projected $5 billion in the next 36 months. VENU is targeting a total of 40 locations by 2030 – including 25 amphitheaters and 15 indoor entertainment complexes – with venues being built in Oklahoma, Texas and additional markets in pre-construction phases. Earlier this year, the company rang the Opening Bell at the New York and this November, VENU is preparing for its latest groundbreaking – Sunset Amphitheater El Paso – projected to generate a $2 billion economic impact for the region in its first decade. That same month, the eagerly awaited new fine dining destination, Roth's Sea & Steak, is set to open in Colorado Springs.

About Venu Holding Corporation

Venu Holding Corporation ("VENU") (NYSE American: VENU), is a premier owner, developer, and operator of luxury, experience-driven entertainment destinations. Founded by Colorado Springs entrepreneur J.W. Roth, VENU has a portfolio of premium brands that includes Ford Amphitheater, Sunset Amphitheaters, Phil Long Music Hall, The Hall at Bourbon Brothers, Bourbon Brothers Smokehouse and Tavern, Aikman Owners Clubs, and Roth’s Sea & Steak. With venues operating and in development across Colorado, Georgia, Oklahoma, and Texas and a nationwide expansion underway, VENU is setting a new standard for live entertainment.

VENU has been recognized nationally by The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, Billboard, VenuesNow, and Variety for its innovative and disruptive approach to live entertainment. Through strategic partnerships with industry leaders such as AEG Presents, NFL Hall of Famer and Founder of EIGHT Elite Light Beer, Troy Aikman, Aramark Sports + Entertainment, and Tixr, VENU continues to shape the future of the entertainment landscape. For more information, visit VENU’s website, Instagram, LinkedIn, or X.

About Dierks Bentley

After more than 20 years on country’s family tree, Dierks Bentley’s acclaimed new album BROKEN BRANCHES follows eight Number One albums, 22 Number One songs and over 9.5 billion global streams, plus 15 Grammy nominations and membership in the historic Grand Ole Opry. Following a summer tour packed with standout performances and fan-favorite collaborations, the multi-Platinum singer-songwriter is expanding his 11th studio album with BROKEN BRANCHES EXTENDED, out now. Bentley also launched the Broken Branches Fund this summer, a multi-year initiative in partnership with Music Health Alliance to provide mental health support for the music industry’s creative and touring professionals. Continuing the path built from the ground up, as an entrepreneur, he has four locations of the gastropub and live music venue “Dierks Bentley’s Whiskey Row,” has a Flag & Anthem lifestyle collection "Desert Son” and recently released a third expression of ROW 94 – a Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey crafted with only “three ingredients and the truth” at Kentucky’s Green River Distilling Co. For more information, visit www.Dierks.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "predict," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend" or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. While Venu believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to us on the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including without limitation those set forth in the company’s filings with the SEC, not limited to Risk Factors relating to its business contained therein. Thus, actual results could be materially different. Venu expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.