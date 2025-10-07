Jopari Solutions and Verisk Announce Collaboration to Modernize Medical Claims Processing

CONCORD, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jopari Solutions, a leader in secure electronic medical claims and billing solutions with a claims delivery network of 2.9 million healthcare participants nationwide, and Verisk (Nasdaq: VRSK), a leading strategic data analytics and technology partner to the global insurance industry, today announced a new collaboration aimed at making insurance medical record review faster, more accurate and easier for payers and claims handlers.

This collaboration will bring key artificial intelligence capabilities from Verisk’s GenAI- and AI-powered insurance claim medical record review and severity scoring models to Jopari’s electronic delivery of medical bills and attachments to enable faster, smarter, and more consistent decision-making from intake through adjudication.

Increasing efficiencies by reducing time-consuming manual processes, and finding high-risk claims quickly

Medical record review remains one of the most time-consuming and error-prone steps in claims settlement. Manually reviewing records for a single claim can take hours, or even days, often resulting in costly delays, inaccuracies, and increased administrative overhead. As staff constraints and cost pressures increase, legacy review processes create mounting inefficiency and risk.

With this collaboration, Jopari and Verisk will team up to provide clients with pre-validated, structured data on the front end—and actionable analytics on the back end—so that claims decisions can happen with greater speed and accuracy, and high-risk claims can be identified earlier to drive improved outcomes.

“Claims organizations are under immense pressure to do more with less,” said Steve Stevens, CEO of Jopari Solutions. “By combining Jopari’s nationwide healthcare provider delivery infrastructure with Verisk’s advanced AI and analytics, we will give carriers the ability to intervene earlier, process smarter, and resolve claims faster. This is about embedding intelligence into the workflow.”

Verisk uses artificial intelligence to help its clients enhance operational efficiency and productivity, enabling better outcomes for parties involved in a claim. Verisk’s advanced AI-powered medical record review automates time-intensive processes and enhances decision accuracy for casualty claims handlers, helping to cut insurance medical record processing times by up to 90 percent compared to manual processes. This collaboration with Jopari further expands Verisk’s ecosystem approach to layer unique data and analytics into existing workflows to benefit the industry.

“Our clients are asking for smarter, more connected solutions,” said Carrie Barr, president of Casualty Solutions at Verisk. “By combining our strengths with those of partners like Jopari, we’re working to accelerate and improve workflows to speed up decisions and enhance outcomes while reducing the IT burden for faster implementation.”

Jopari and Verisk will share more details about their collaboration during the National Workers’ Compensation and Disability Conference taking place in Nashville, TN, November 11-12, 2025.

About Jopari

Jopari Solutions, Inc. is a healthcare IT company delivering electronic billing, attachment management, and flexible medical payment solutions for Workers’ Compensation, Auto Medical, and Commercial & Government healthcare markets. Jopari connects Payers, Providers, and clearinghouses through a robust national network, helping streamline eBill and ePay processes, reduce administrative costs, and ensure compliance with federal and state regulations. For more information, please visit www.jopari.com, email info@jopari.com or call 800.630.3060.