Bayer Partners with Cornfed Farms to Create First ForwardFarm in Midwest

ST. LOUIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bayer is proud to announce that Cornfed Farms, a fourth-generation farm operated by the Mohr family, has been designated as the first Bayer ForwardFarm site in the Midwest and the only ForwardFarm in the United States. This recognition places Cornfed Farms as one of 16 farms around the globe, highlighted by Bayer as committed to advancing regenerative agriculture practices that ensure economic success while promoting environmental stewardship.

Bayer ForwardFarming is dedicated to partnering with selected farms globally to implement innovative agricultural practices that ensure farmers' economic success while promoting social and environmental responsibility. Through collaboration, education, and knowledge-sharing, Bayer is committed to advancing sustainable agriculture for a better future.

"We believe that regenerative agriculture is essential for the future of farming, and we’re proud to be recognized as a leader in implementing environmentally sustainable farming practices," said Alan Mohr, owner/operator of Cornfed Farms. "Being a Bayer ForwardFarm allows us to share our journey and commitment to sustainable practices with other farmers, demonstrating how adopting sustainable farming practices can be a win-win for growers and for the environment.”

At Cornfed Farms, the Mohr family has adopted a no-till/minimum till approach, significantly reducing soil erosion and enhancing soil health. By integrating intermediate crops such as CoverCress and camelina, they will be improving biodiversity, water retention, and nutrient cycling. These regenerative agricultural practices not only protect the soil during off-seasons but also contribute organic matter that benefits future crop yields, while providing an off-season cash crop to harvest and further enhance the operation’s financial viability.

Cornfed Farms also showcases some of agriculture’s latest corn and soybean products and technologies including the Preceon Smart Corn System, enabling farmers to benefit from shorter stature hybrids and data-driven insights that help mitigate risk and optimize performance in the field.

“We are extremely proud to partner with Cornfed Farms and the entire Mohr family as they share their experience, knowledge and best practices with fellow farmers,” said Brian Naber, Head of Crop Science for the North America and Australia/New Zealand Region for Bayer. “This collaboration emphasizes the importance of innovative agricultural practices that ensure farmers' economic success while being socially responsible and environmentally conscious.”

In addition to cash crops like corn, soybeans, the Mohr family runs a diversified farming operation that also includes hay and cattle. This diversified approach not only mitigates economic risks but also creates a sustainable cycle where livestock manure enriches the soil, further enhancing crop health and productivity. This, along with using data and adopting digital recommendations, helps Cornfed Farms reduce the need for synthetic nitrogen and be more prescriptive in their application of key inputs.

For more information about Bayer ForwardFarming and the Mohr family’s journey towards sustainable agriculture visit: https://www.bayer.com/en/agriculture/forwardfarming

About Bayer ForwardFarming

Bayer ForwardFarming is an initiative that partners with selected farms to implement innovative agricultural practices aimed at ensuring farmers' economic success while promoting social and environmental responsibility. Through collaboration, education, and knowledge-sharing, Bayer is committed to advancing sustainable agriculture for a better future.

About Bayer

Bayer is a global enterprise with core competencies in the life science fields of health care and nutrition. In line with its mission, “Health for all, Hunger for none,” the company’s products and services are designed to help people and the planet thrive by supporting efforts to master the major challenges presented by a growing and aging global population. Bayer is committed to driving sustainable development and generating a positive impact with its businesses. At the same time, the Group aims to increase its earning power and create value through innovation and growth. The Bayer brand stands for trust, reliability and quality throughout the world. In fiscal 2024, the Group employed around 93,000 people and had sales of 46.6 billion euros. R&D expenses amounted to 6.2 billion euros. For more information, go to www.bayer.com.

About Cornfed Farms

Located in Iowa County, Iowa, Cornfed Farms is a fourth-generation corn, soy, and cattle operation rooted in a legacy of stewardship and innovation. Established in 1891, the farm is led by Alan and Sara Mohr, along with their sons Tyson and Easton. The Mohr family is deeply engaged in the agricultural community through the Iowa Farm Bureau and Iowa Cattlemen’s Association, and they are recipients of the Good Farm Neighbor Award from the Coalition to Support Iowa’s Farmers.

With a strong focus on sustainability and land stewardship, Cornfed Farms exemplifies the values of Bayer ForwardFarming. We look forward to partnering with the Mohrs to showcase how regenerative practices, digital tools, and tailored inputs come together to drive productivity and environmental progress.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements based on current assumptions and forecasts made by Bayer management. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could lead to material differences between the actual future results, financial situation, development or performance of the company and the estimates given here. These factors include those discussed in Bayer’s public reports which are available on the Bayer website at www.bayer.com. The company assumes no liability whatsoever to update these forward-looking statements or to conform them to future events or developments.

Bayer AG is a holding company with operating subsidiaries worldwide. References to “Bayer” or “the company” herein may refer to one or more subsidiaries as context requires.