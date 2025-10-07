Wrangler and CAPX Signed Multi-Year Licensing Agreement For Elevated Headwear Line

GREENSBORO, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wrangler, the legendary denim and lifestyle brand, has entered into a multi-year licensing agreement with CAPX, a Headwear Innovation Lab, to launch a bold new line of headwear under the Wrangler brand. This licensing deal marks a pivotal step in Wrangler’s continued evolution as a cross-category lifestyle brand.

The agreement reflects a strategic shift towards elevated craftsmanship and cutting edge design, leveraging CAPX’s industry-leading innovation and manufacturing capabilities to redefine what consumers can expect from Wrangler headwear.

The collection will feature distinctive Wrangler details, including the iconic ‘W’ stitching, copper hardware, and leather patches sourced from the same suppliers used for Wrangler denim. Each silhouette will be meticulously crafted to meet Wrangler’s exacting standards.

As Wrangler continues to expand beyond denim, the brand remains focused on its core consumer—someone who lives with purpose and expresses identity through what they wear. For many, staples like jeans, tees, and caps aren’t just wardrobe choices—they’re a way of life. This new headwear line is designed to complement that lifestyle, offering quality, comfort, and character in every piece.

Every cap, Wrangler models included, will feature a model number printed inside the lining. This number refers to one of over 45 shapes developed by CAPX and serves as the foundation of their standardized fit system used across brands and industries. This approach helps to educate consumers on specific fit and structure of a cap they love, making it easier to discover and purchase similar styles in the future.

“Headwear is an essential part of the Wrangler consumer’s lifestyle,” said Steve Armus, Vice President of Licensing and Collaborations at Wrangler. “We see tremendous opportunity in headwear to reach a broader audience in meaningful new ways, and CAPX is the ideal partner to help us do that.”

"We're excited and humbled to partner with the iconic Wrangler brand and represent its 78-year history. Wrangler is a true American lifestyle brand and headwear is an incredible opportunity to amplify its story," said David Gormley, Founder and President of CAPX.

Together, Wrangler and CAPX are reimagining what headwear can be, merging storytelling, craftsmanship, and innovative design. Consumers can expect the first collection to debut this month, marking the beginning of an exciting new chapter for both brands.

About Wrangler®

Wrangler®, of Kontoor Brands (NYSE: KTB), has been an icon in authentic American style for 75 years. With a rich legacy rooted in the Western lifestyle, Wrangler is committed to offering superior quality and timeless design. Its collections for men, women, and children look and feel great, inspiring all those who wear them to be strong and ready for everyday life. Wrangler is available in retail stores worldwide, including flagship stores in Fort Worth and Greensboro, department stores, mass-market retailers, specialty shops, top western outfitters, and online. For more information, visit Wrangler.com.

About ​​CAPX®

Powered by limitless creativity, AI, and the latest technologies, CAPX® is a 21st century approach to hats that challenges the current headwear business model. At its core, CAPX® is a Headwear Innovation Lab poised to bring excitement back to the industry through unlimited customization, the latest materials and methods, and a roster of the best headwear designers on day 1. Formed by the original founder and lead designer of Zephyr Hats, CAPX® builds upon over 35 years of headwear experience and innovation. In addition to utilizing the world’s best manufacturers, CAPX® has teamed up with strategic partners for technology, distribution, and construction needs. For more information, please visit capxlab.com.