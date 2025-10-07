NHL arena Rogers Place deploys MyVenue POS

EDMONTON, Alberta--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Global sports and entertainment point-of-sale provider MyVenue is live with 490 POS fixed and handheld devices at NHL venue Rogers Place.

In addition to powering transactions across all concessions, club-level, luxury suites, and mobile ordering locations, MyVenue also provides real-time inventory control, performance dashboards, and event reporting.

MyVenue’s single-platform solution replaces multiple legacy systems, streamlining game-day operations and reporting for an arena that attracts 2.1 million visitors to 170 events every year.

A large-scale and complex deployment across every food and beverage touchpoint, MyVenue delivered a seamless go-live for Rogers Place, spearheaded by an experienced Field Services team that has deployed over 30 major league venues in the last two years.

Quotes attributable to Sharnell Hordo, VP, Hospitality, Rogers Place:

"MyVenue consolidated every aspect of our food and beverage operation onto a single, powerful solution. From concessions to restaurants, suites and real-time inventory control, their streamlined workflow significantly reduces event admin and reconciliation, offering a much faster, reliable, and easier-to-use POS solution that empowers our team to focus on creating exceptional experiences for our fans. The fact their team also had us fully trained and live on 490 POS devices in just six days speaks volumes of their expertise and efficiency."

Quotes attributable to Tim Stollznow, CEO, MyVenue:

"MyVenue’s deployment at Rogers Place – our sixth NHL venue – is another milestone moment. We’re excited to begin this partnership with sell-out hockey events and concerts. MyVenue’s ability to work across currencies, tax systems, languages, and payment processors is leading the way for global organizations to consistently and reliably improve profitability and performance for sports and entertainment venues, everywhere."

About MyVenue

MyVenue is an award-winning POS solution for sports, entertainment, and hospitality venues worldwide. The comprehensive solution features hardware-agnostic POS software, mobile ordering, suite catering, and back-office platform with real-time inventory management, dashboards, and reports. To learn more, visit myvenue.com.