Employers Health Network and Mind & Match Announce Strategic Partnership to Expand Access to High-Quality Behavioral Health Care

IRVING, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mind & Match, a nationwide behavioral health network of doctoral-level psychologists powered by a proprietary matching algorithm, today announced a strategic partnership with Employers Health Network (EHN), a high-performance healthcare network known for fostering purposeful collaborations among employers and care providers. This alliance will expand timely access to behavioral health services while delivering cost savings and improved member experiences.

A Shared Vision for Better Care

EHN’s network model unites employers and providers to deliver high-value care while controlling costs. Mind & Match brings virtual behavioral health expertise, with Ph.D. and Psy.D. psychologists licensed across 40+ PSYPACT states. By combining clinical quality with a science-backed matching algorithm that pairs members with the right provider the first time, the partnership aims to improve both access and outcomes.

Partnership Highlights

Improved Access & Experience – Members receive timely appointments with doctoral-level psychologists nationwide, often within days. The matching algorithm ensures strong clinical and personal fit.





– Members receive timely appointments with doctoral-level psychologists nationwide, often within days. The matching algorithm ensures strong clinical and personal fit. Enhanced Member Savings – Employers gain new opportunities to manage costs associated with behavioral health visits.





– Employers gain new opportunities to manage costs associated with behavioral health visits. Data-Driven Insight – Mind & Match’s platform integrates with EHN reporting, providing valuable insight into utilization, patient experience, and cost.

Executive Remarks

“Mind & Match’s mission is to make it simple for patients to find the right psychologist the first time,” said Megan Rozanski, CEO of Mind & Match. “By collaborating with EHN, we’re helping employers deliver access and affordability in one streamlined experience.”

“EHN is known for bringing smarter, more transparent solutions to our customers,” added Blake Allison, CEO of EHN. “The synergy between EHN and Mind & Match strengthens our ability to deliver on that promise.”

About Employers Health Network (EHN)

Employers Health Network delivers high-value, localized healthcare networks by uniting employers and top-tier providers. Operating in 24 strategic markets, EHN delivers cost savings of 15%+ for self-funded employers and promotes transparency, data integration, and improved health outcomes.

About Mind & Match

Mind & Match provides virtual outpatient behavioral health services including evaluations, individual therapy (ages 13+), and family/couples therapy where covered. With its network of licensed psychologists able to provide care across 40+ PSYPACT states, Mind & Match leverages access to high-quality providers, national reach, and a proprietary matching algorithm to deliver care that is both accessible and effective.