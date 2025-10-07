Candidly Launches AI-Powered Financial Guidance Platform

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Candidly today announced the launch of the Candidly Intelligence Center, an enterprise-grade deterministic AI system that delivers tailored financial insights extensible across multiple financial domains. The Candidly Intelligence Center is a sophisticated multi-agentic backend system that orchestrates specialized AI agents across distinct financial domains that span both the liabilities and assets side of the balance sheet. When combined with a user-facing interface — like Cait, Candidly's conversational AI tool — this two-part architecture delivers conversational guidance at scale.

A New Approach to Financial Guidance

"We're witnessing a fundamental shift in how financial guidance is delivered, from siloed, static product pages to data-enriched, multi-modal conversational experiences that aim to deliver impact and improved financial outcomes via personalized and holistic experiences," said Laurel Taylor, Founder and CEO of Candidly. "With our deterministic reasoning engine, and the Candidly Intelligence Center, we are accelerating our mission to enable hard working Americans to go beyond debt, into wellness, and ultimately wealth.”

The Candidly Intelligence Center operates as an enterprise-grade orchestration system that coordinates specialized AI agents across numerous financial domains, including college planning and student loan optimization, as well as retirement planning, emergency savings, and benefits analysis, which are currently in development. Each agent combines financial calculations with real-time data integration, adapting to individual circumstances.

Core Platform Capabilities

The Candidly Intelligence Center introduces several capabilities that distinguish it from traditional financial chatbots:

Interactive Real-Time Tools: The platform integrates interactive calculators, scenario comparisons, and visualizations directly into conversations, enabling users to model their actual financial data and adjust parameters in real-time.

AI-Powered Tool Orchestration: An agent framework selects and sequences appropriate financial tools for each question, synthesizing insights across debt, savings, and benefits within a single conversation.

Context-Aware Recommendations: The system helps to identify eligible programs, benefits, and optimization opportunities tailored to each user's specific financial situation.

Multimodal Communication: The platform enables users to interact through text, voice, and interactive visual components for flexible, accessible financial guidance.

The platform operates on enterprise-grade infrastructure that maintains session context, provides multi-model redundancy, and prioritizes security. Taken together, these capabilities can help users take meaningful action on their financial goals while enabling partners to deliver personalized insights at scale, in service of increasing user engagement, product adoption, and user satisfaction.

Potential Applications in Financial Services

With the Candidly Intelligence Center, the company sees significant opportunity for application across financial services sectors:

Retirement recordkeepers can leverage the platform to provide round-the-clock retirement planning support that can analyze individual circumstances and contribution patterns, with the goal of increasing participation rates and improving outcomes across the wealth to wellness continuum.

Benefits brokers can offer a conversational experience to employer clients, where the benefits analysis agent identifies optimization opportunities across health savings accounts, insurance options, and employer-sponsored programs in an effort to increase benefits uptake.

Payroll providers can integrate the Candidly Intelligence Center into employee platforms, leveraging payroll data to surface relevant financial insights and actions, helping transform payroll from a transactional service to a strategic employee engagement tool.

Financial advisors can provide a modern, deeply personalized digital experience that enables clients and end users to access self-serve educational support, freeing up time and resources to focus on advanced planning and personalized relationships.

The Candidly Intelligence Center represents a significant advancement in making personalized financial guidance accessible and actionable to all.

