Veryon AIRE Redefines Aviation Maintenance with AI-Powered Intelligence Across the Entire Fleet

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Veryon, a leading provider of information services and software solutions for the aviation industry, today announced Veryon AIRE, a groundbreaking AI-powered data intelligence platform designed to redefine how operators maximize aircraft availability, airworthiness, and reliability.

Veryon AIRE combines the industry's largest de-identified dataset with proven data science and decades of real-world aviation expertise to power agentic, conversational, and predictive maintenance capabilities. Its applications insights help operators transform unscheduled events into more scheduled, expected outcomes, which means maintenance teams gain efficiency, foresight, and confidence in every decision.

“For more than 15 years, Veryon has been applying AI to aviation problems, and the introduction of Veryon AIRE brings all our capabilities and expertise together to unify and power our portfolio," said Kris Volrath, Senior Vice President of Product at Veryon. "By combining the power of artificial intelligence with our all-in-one maintenance platform, we're delivering a next-generation solution that helps our customers reduce costly downtime and maximize time in the air."

With Veryon AIRE, operators can expect:

Smarter, Faster Fixes : It recommends most likely fixes to boost first-time fix rates and enables technicians to ask publication-specific questions and jump directly to troubleshooting steps.

: It recommends most likely fixes to boost first-time fix rates and enables technicians to ask publication-specific questions and jump directly to troubleshooting steps. Intelligent Fleet Management : It automates routine work, reduces maintenance expenses, and optimizes critical maintenance tasks and inventory management

: It automates routine work, reduces maintenance expenses, and optimizes critical maintenance tasks and inventory management Enhanced Reliability: It surfaces chronic patterns, rogue components and short-life parts, and trend degradation early, before they escalate into unexpected AOGs.

How AIRE Powers the Veryon Portfolio

Veryon AIRE brings generative AI to life across the product suite in three distinct ways: conversational intelligence, predictive analytics, and decision support. Together, these capabilities enhance efficiency and deliver insights for every operator.

Veryon Diagnostics: Veryon AIRE functions as an advanced analytics engine that mines logbook data and aircraft manuals to deliver insights such as global versus operator fix rates for each make and model, quick references to troubleshooting steps, and detailed defect history tied to the initial symptom.

Veryon Tracking: Veryon AIRE acts as a conversational AI interface that allows operators to interact directly with their maintenance and inventory data, including viewing aircraft maintenance status, managing inventory and planning for maintenance, and staying continuously compliant.

AIRE acts as a conversational AI interface that allows operators to interact directly with their maintenance and inventory data, including viewing aircraft maintenance status, managing inventory and planning for maintenance, and staying continuously compliant. Veryon Publications: Veryon AIRE enhances technical publications with a conversational AI interface that makes complex information instantly actionable by enabling inquiries about work instructions for specific work orders or maintenance tasks and identifying the exact parts required for maintenance.

Experience Veryon AIRE in Action

Operators and industry leaders can see Veryon AIRE firsthand at upcoming events:

Visit Veryon at these shows to see live demonstrations of Veryon AIRE across Tracking, Diagnostics, and Publications, and discover how predictive maintenance, intelligent fleet management, and smarter fixes are reshaping aviation reliability. Pre-book your demo to see Veryon's new AI-powered features and secure your entry into our raffle to win a pair of Beats headphones.

For more information on Veryon AIRE, visit veryon.com/veryon-aire.

About Veryon

Veryon is the leading provider of aviation software and information services, trusted by over 5,500 customers, 75,000 maintenance professionals, and more than 100 OEMs in nearly 150 countries. Powered by the world's largest de-identified aviation maintenance dataset, which contains over 80 million events, the all-in-one Veryon platform combines OEM-authorized publications, intuitive cloud-based maintenance workflows, and AI-driven insights to help operators, MROs, and OEMs maximize flying time without compromising safety or compliance. Drawing on Veryon's 50+ years of experience and support from experts who understand aviation, Veryon customers have achieved a 75 percent reduction in troubleshooting time for new technicians and a 23 percent reduction in downtime costs. Learn more at veryon.com.