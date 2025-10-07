UserTesting Helps Tealium Elevate UX Strategy and Simplify Navigation with Human Insight

BELLEVUE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--UserTesting, the leading provider of human insights for the enterprise, today announced that Tealium, the leading real-time customer data platform, achieved significant improvements in navigation, usability, and brand perception by leveraging the UserTesting® Human Insight Platform. Through a multi-phase research initiative, Tealium captured real-time feedback from customers and internal stakeholders, enabling the company to simplify information architecture, modernize design, and elevate UX strategy.

“As our product suite expanded, so did its complexity,” said Theresa Pham, Director of Enterprise Products at Tealium. “We knew navigation and nomenclature were standing in the way of usability. With UserTesting, we validated every step of our redesign in real time with actual users, empowering us to reimagine the experience and deliver a platform that feels modern, intuitive, and built for the future.”

With product complexity rising, Tealium faced concerns about findability, menu structure, and unclear terminology. NPS responses and exit interviews confirmed that navigation issues were impacting customer satisfaction and retention. The company also recognized that visual clarity and modern design would be critical to strengthening brand perception in a competitive market.

Tealium used UserTesting to run a multi-phase research program, combining qualitative and quantitative methods such as moderated and unmoderated tests, card sorting, tree testing, and Balanced Comparison Tests.

Key initiatives included:

Testing menu prototypes to identify a design that delivered 8% higher task success and 14% fewer failures.

Gathering sentiment on new designs, with participants rating them 19% more inspiring, 10% cleaner, and 17% less boring than the prior UI.

Iterating taxonomy and structure to raise tree test success rates from 8% to 29% and first-click accuracy from 15% to 48%.

Validating the redesigned navigation in-product, where customers achieved a 63% task success rate and 76% first-click success, surpassing industry benchmarks.

By leveraging UserTesting, Tealium delivered a more intuitive product experience while repositioning UX as a strategic function within the company. The initiative resulted in:

Simplified navigation with clear, consistent terminology.

Stronger customer satisfaction and retention indicators.

Elevated brand perception with a modern, professional interface.

A foundation for ongoing innovation, including personalized logins and AI-powered workflows.

“This story illustrates the power of human insight at scale,” said Bobby Meixner, Vice President of Solution Marketing at UserTesting. “By embedding customer feedback into their design process, Tealium not only improved usability and brand perception but also elevated UX as a strategic driver of growth. That’s the kind of business impact UserTesting was built to deliver.”

About Tealium

Tealium helps companies collect, govern, and enrich their customer data in real-time to power AI initiatives and delight customers in the moments that matter. Tealium’s turnkey integration ecosystem supports more than 1,300 built-in connections from the world’s most prominent technology experts. Tealium’s solutions include a real-time customer data platform (CDP) with intelligent AI data streaming, tag management, and an API hub. Tealium’s data collection, management, and activation capabilities enable enterprises to accelerate operating performance, enhance customer experiences, drive better outcomes, and support global data compliance. More than 850 leading businesses globally trust Tealium to power their customer data strategies. For more information, visit www.tealium.com.

About UserTesting

UserTesting enables organizations to craft exceptional customer experiences through actionable human insights. With the world’s strongest participant network, AI-driven insights, comprehensive feedback solutions, and expert-level services, enterprises can validate decisions, co-innovate at scale, and accelerate their path to better products and experiences. Trusted by 3,000+ customers, including 75 of the Fortune 100, UserTesting is the partner of choice for businesses committed to delivering experiences customers love. Learn more at www.usertesting.com.