tiptap Announces Partnership With Pushpay, Unlocking Greater Generosity Within Faith Communities

BURLINGTON, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tiptappay Micropayments Limited (tiptap), an innovative in-person frictionless donation collection platform, is pleased to announce a new partnership with Pushpay, a leading payments and engagement solutions provider for mission-driven organizations. Pushpay will offer tiptap’s frictionless donation collection solution to its network of more than 14,000 churches and parishes, combining the power of digital and in-person giving to help churches receive generosity more seamlessly.

As cash usage continues to decline, many faith-based organizations have also experienced challenges and declines in in-person giving. Tiptap’s in-person collection solution has proven to not only replace lost cash collections but can significantly grow overall donation volume while streamlining administration through a seamless back-end reporting platform.

The partnership allows Pushpay customers and their users to simply tap a device to give via mobile wallet funds. Pushpay customers will receive exclusive pricing benefits, and can order tiptap’s giving devices through an online portal, with the option to select pre-bundled packages or customized solutions.

“Tiptap is already serving over 250 churches and parishes, including 10 dioceses, and we are thrilled to come together with Pushpay to further enhance onsite collections and support greater generosity among their customers. We’re extremely excited to be a value-add product in their portfolio to assist in their mission to help strengthen community, connection and belonging within the Church.” said Barry Hildred, CEO of Tiptappay Micropayments.

“Tiptap addresses a key pain point for many organizations, making in-person giving seamless and simple. We're thrilled to partner and deliver our customers a powerful tool to complement their existing giving channels. Having facilitated over $37 billion of generosity in the last five years alone, Pushpay has experienced the power of a connected community, and believe this partnership will unlock new lanes of generosity for our customers.” said Kenny Wyatt, Pushpay CEO

The partnership between Tiptap and Pushpay is a direct response to the evolving needs of faith-based organizations. With the rise of digital payments, this collaboration supports Pushpay's desire to equip its customers with the tools they need to build community and grow generosity, all while streamlining the donation process for both their organizations and their communities.

About Pushpay

Pushpay empowers mission-based organizations to engage their communities. We exist to bring people together and help people be known. Through our innovative suite of products, we cultivate generosity by streamlining donation processes, enhancing communication, and strengthening connection. Whether managing donations, organizing events, or connecting with community members, Pushpay’s integrated tools enable ministry leaders to focus on what matters most – growing their ministry and deepening engagement. For more information, visit www.pushpay.com.

About Tiptap

Tiptap is an innovative in-person giving platform that connects individuals, businesses, and communities to causes they care about. Through its cutting-edge tap-to-give technology, tiptap enables seamless, secure donations anywhere, anytime—helping organizations drive impact while building stronger communities. Learn more at www.tiptappay.com.