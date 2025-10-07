Orbweaver and Repfabric Partner to Deliver Real-Time, Automated Data Exchange for Manufacturers and Reps

BETHLEHEM, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Orbweaver, LLC (“Orbweaver”) and Repfabric LLC (“Repfabric”) are proud to announce a transformative partnership designed to eliminate one of the biggest barriers to growth in the electronics supply chain: disconnected, error-prone data exchange. By uniting Orbweaver’s real-time automation with Repfabric’s AI-driven CRM and commission platform, manufacturers, distributors, and sales representatives will finally be able to streamline component, POS, and commission data into a single, automated flow. The result: faster revenue recognition, dramatically reduced administrative overhead, and stronger trust between all channel partners.

This partnership between Orbweaver and Repfabric provides the manufacturer and distributor customers of Orbweaver the ability to empower the related sales professionals that use Repfabric, tremendous depth of knowledge specific to part data, sales information, and commission management, as well as opportunities to stream line complex processes such as design registration and opportunity confirmation.

Orbweaver’s customers benefit from a more informed and capable sales force, and Repfabric’s customers benefit from a stronger platform enabled by a powerhouse of data.

“We have had a relationship with John and Repfabric for a long time,” says T. Christopher Ciesielka, Co-Founder & CEO of Orbweaver. “We have discussed this type of partnership multiple times over the years, and it is in this moment we recognize our respective platforms have matured to the point where we are fully capable of addressing the substantial marketplace demand for the solutions we will now be offering.”

“This partnership is a game-changer for sales professionals,” said John Mitchell, President and Founder of Repfabric. “For too long, reps have been buried under redundant data entry, delayed commission reconciliations, and incomplete product information. By unlocking Orbweaver’s real-time data and embedding it directly into Repfabric, our users can close more opportunities, get paid faster, and build deeper trust with the manufacturers they represent. This isn’t just about efficiency—it’s about unleashing sales growth at scale.”

About Orbweaver, LLC

Orbweaver is a leading provider of data integration and automation solutions, empowering supply chains in the electronics industry to connect, streamline, and automate critical business processes. Through robust API integrations and real-time data normalization, Orbweaver helps organizations unlock efficiency, improve customer responsiveness, and accelerate growth.

About Repfabric LLC

Repfabric is an AI-driven CRM, commission tracking and analytics platform that accelerates the sales growth for multi-line sellers – from processing customer emails to importing sales and commission data from the manufacturers they represent.