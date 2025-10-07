Armis and Fortinet Deepen Strategic Partnership to Streamline Security Programs of Global Organizations

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Armis, the cyber exposure management & security company, and Fortinet® (NASDAQ: FTNT), the global cybersecurity leader driving the convergence of networking and security, today announced an expanded partnership that enables global organizations to simplify security programs and strengthen cyber resilience.

Armis provides deep context into what assets are connected to the network and why they are at risk, strengthening Fortinet’s ability to recommend how to secure at-risk assets and enforce policies. Together, Armis and Fortinet provide asset visibility, management, and enforcement capabilities that help security teams make architectural improvements, automate security programs, and protect the modern, expanded attack surface – empowering organizations with a more proactive security posture.

"Customers are tired of managing fragmented security tools that don’t talk to each other; they want best-in-class solutions that work together to solve complex, real-world problems head-on," said Nadir Izrael, Co-Founder and CTO of Armis. "Our partnership with Fortinet is about fundamentally simplifying security programs and providing security teams the confidence that comes from a truly integrated defense. It’s a game-changer for organizations to effectively preempt threats instead of constantly reacting to them."

“Fortinet has a customer-first culture built on openness, teamwork, and innovation, and partnering with a leader like Armis to stop sophisticated attacks illustrates how we’re listening to our customers,” said John Whittle, Chief Operating Officer of Fortinet. “We deliver the industry’s most robust threat intelligence and advanced AI for security, backed by Fortinet’s AI patent portfolio—the largest in cybersecurity. Expanding our partnership with Armis will give customers unified visibility and integrated defense across their growing digital attack surfaces.”

Together, Armis CentrixTM and FortiOS, the foundation of the Fortinet Security Fabric, deliver a unified security ecosystem that provides unmatched visibility, real-time risk context, more enrichment and automated enforcement across the modern attack surface. With more than eight joint integrations, the combined solutions help enterprises eliminate blind spots, detect and contain threats faster, and enforce intelligent policies at scale to streamline and enhance cyber programs.

Customers are trying to tackle issues like identifying assets and the enforcement of appropriate policies in a serial fashion. The aim of this partnership is to simultaneously address these issues by implementing integrations leveraging Armis’ Asset Intelligence Engine, which tracks over 6.5 billion device assets, with recommendation and the application of policies and features from products like FortiGate, FortiNAC, FortiManager, and enrich Fortinet SecOps products including FortiSOAR, FortiSIEM, FortiEDR, and FortiAnalyzer.

This collaboration is focused on a shared mission: to streamline security programs and empower organizations to face today's complex cyber threats with confidence. By combining their strengths, Armis and Fortinet are taking a unified approach to provide organizations with a complete, intelligent, and proactive defense to secure their entire digital environment.

