Shore Capital Partners Announces Partnership with New York Empire Baseball and Launch of RISE Partners

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Shore Capital Partners (“Shore Capital” or “Shore”) is pleased to announce it has formed a growth partnership with New York Empire Baseball (the “Company”), a New York based youth baseball organization. Shore and the Company are launching Relentlessly Inspiring Sports Experiences (“RISE Partners” or “RISE”) Partners, a platform dedicated to the youth sports industry.

Founded in 2009 by Jordan Baltimore, New York Empire Baseball has become one of the leading youth baseball organizations in the country, offering innovative and inspiring programs and experiences for its players and families. With more than 64 teams and 1,000+ players annually, New York Empire Baseball provides a comprehensive range of programs for all ages and skill levels including camps, classes, private instruction, after school programs, travel teams, and recreational teams in The Club League. The Company also operates “The Arena,” a two-story, high-tech indoor training facility in Manhattan.

“Our mission has always been to train, motivate, prepare, and inspire baseball players at every age and skill level. Our values-based culture, science-based content, and process-based positive coaching are unique in youth sports, as is our approach to professional and career development for our coaches and staff members.” said Mr. Baltimore, who still serves as CEO of New York Empire Baseball and the new platform. “The launch of RISE Partners reflects our ongoing commitment to relentlessly inspiring sports experiences. That commitment has been driven by our culture since day one and will continue to be our core operating principle. With Shore Capital’s resources and experience scaling founder-led businesses, we are excited to expand our reach, grow into new locations and cities, and establish RISE as the premier national youth sports platform.”

RISE Partners will pursue both organic growth and targeted acquisitions to expand its geographic presence, deepen program offerings, and build a multi-sport platform. Early priorities include adding key leadership roles and executing an M&A strategy focused on like-minded youth sports organizations that share a commitment to providing an inspiring experience for players and families.

“New York Empire Baseball is an established leader in a rapidly growing, fragmented $30 billion youth sports market,” said Brad Morehead, Partner and Head of Business Services at Shore Capital. “Jordan and Jaclyn have built an outstanding brand with a proven track record of training, coaching, and community engagement. We’re excited to partner with them to accelerate growth and scale RISE into a best-in-class national platform.”

“This partnership represents a unique opportunity to create the nation’s leading youth sports platform, beginning with a proven innovator in the industry in Jordan,” added Rory Kenny, Partner at Shore Capital. “Together, we will leverage Shore’s capital, operational resources, and network to make a positive impact on athletes and families across the country.”

About Shore Capital Partners

Shore Capital, a Chicago-based private equity firm with offices in Nashville, is an investor in lower middle market companies in the Healthcare, Food and Beverage, Business Services, Industrial, and Real Estate industries. Shore’s strategy is to support management partners to grow faster with less risk through access to capital, world-class board and operational resources, and unmatched networking, development, and shared learnings across the portfolio. From 2020-2024, Shore received recognition from Inc Magazine as a 5x Top Founder Friendly Investor and by Pitchbook Research for leading U.S. Private Equity deal volume for the past 10 years, from 2015-2024. Shore targets investments in proven, successful private companies with superior management teams, stable cash flow, and significant potential to grow through industry consolidation and organic growth to generate value for shareholders. Shore has approximately $13 billion of assets under management and in additional investment platforms to which it provides business and operational consulting services. To learn more about Shore Capital Partners, please visit www.shorecp.com.

About RISE Partners

RISE Partners, named to relentlessly inspire sports experiences, is a national youth sports platform formed in partnership between Shore Capital Partners and New York Empire Baseball to bring development opportunities to athletes of all ages and skill levels through training, development, healthy competition, and exceptional experiences. RISE partners with leading organizations, coaches, and facilities to provide programs that prioritize a positive culture of skill development and long-term athletic health and development that create success on- and off-the-field.