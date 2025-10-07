Lightbits Labs and CYBERTEC Announce Strategic Alliance

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lightbits Labs (Lightbits®), the innovation leader in software-defined, disaggregated, NVMe® over TCP storage, and CYBERTEC, the largest PostgreSQL consultancy and services delivery company in Europe, today announced a strategic technical alliance that offers optimized next-gen infrastructure for high-performance PostgreSQL workload needs. The collaboration combines CYBERTEC’s PostgreSQL expertise with Lightbits’ high-performance block storage to help organizations overcome the storage bottlenecks that limit the growth and performance of PostgreSQL databases at scale.

The partnership between Lightbits and CYBERTEC is designed to meet the performance and cost-efficiency needs of organizations with rapidly growing Postgres environments. These organizations often seek to scale their databases on bare metal, in Kubernetes and OpenStack environments, but find that their current storage providers cannot cost-efficiently meet the performance demands of their workloads.

"Many of our customers, including the largest banks and fintech organizations in Europe, are using PostgreSQL for their most critical, performance-intensive applications," said Jan Karremans, Head of Sales at CYBERTEC. "As they scale, they are encountering significant performance limitations and higher costs with traditional storage solutions. Our integrated solution with Lightbits provides them with a truly modern data platform, helping them achieve massive performance gains and lower costs."

Lightbits invented NVMe/TCP, the protocol of the future for high-performance data access, which is natively integrated into the software, delivering consistent low latency. Legacy storage with bloated protocols hit performance bottlenecks at scale. The Lightbits and CYBERTEC solution solves this, providing a high-performance and easily manageable data platform that can scale to petabytes.

Key benefits of the joint solution include:

“As enterprises push PostgreSQL to its limits, the combination of CYBERTEC and Lightbits provides a compelling solution to meet cost-efficiency and scalability demands without compromising performance,” said Rex Manseau, CRO of Lightbits Labs. "CYBERTEC’s unparalleled expertise in the PostgreSQL community, combined with our leadership in software-defined NVMe/TCP storage, will enable organizations to modernize their infrastructure as they scale their Postgres environments.”

The alliance will focus on helping customers migrate their PostgreSQL workloads from legacy, performance-limiting storage to a modern platform that supports data-intensive workloads at scale.

Availability

The combined solution is available immediately through Cybertec and Lightbits. Request a product demonstration.

About CYBERTEC

CYBERTEC is a full-service IT provider and a globally recognized authority in the PostgreSQL open source database landscape offering a wide range of products and services. With over 25 years of specialized expertise, CYBERTEC's mission is to help enterprises worldwide achieve innovative, cost-effective, and highly performant data management. As a major contributor to the PostgreSQL project, CYBERTEC employs numerous core developers and experts dedicated to sustaining the community and ensuring the project’s long-term stability. Headquartered in Austria, and with offices in Estonia, Poland, South Africa, Switzerland, India and Uruguay, CYBERTEC supports its global client base including organizations in high-compliance sectors like automotive and finance, with premier consulting and 24/7 technical support. All solutions meet the highest security standards, backed by the company’s ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification and TISAX (Trusted Information Security Assessment Exchange) Assessment.

To learn more about CYBERTEC, visit cybertec-postgresql.com and follow CYBERTEC on LinkedIn, GitHub and YouTube.

About Lightbits Labs

Lightbits Labs® (Lightbits) invented the NVMe over TCP storage protocol, embedding it natively into their software-defined block storage to deliver ultra-low latency and exceptional throughput while leveraging commodity infrastructure—essential for reducing the cost and complexity of data infrastructure at scale. Built from the ground up for high performance, scalability, resiliency, and cost efficiency at scale, Lightbits software delivers the best price-performance value for real-time analytics, transactional, and AI workloads. Lightbits Labs is backed by enterprise technology leaders [Cisco Investments, Dell Technologies Capital, Intel Capital, Lenovo, and Micron] and is on a mission to deliver best-in-class block storage for performance-sensitive workloads.

To learn more about Lightbits Labs, visit https://www.lightbitslabs.com/ and follow Lightbits Labs on: Linkedin, X, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

