Richmond Metropolitan Transportation Authority Selects Conduent to Launch Pay-by-Plate Toll System, Enhancing Driving Experience

FLORHAM PARK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Conduent Transportation, a global provider of smart mobility technology solutions and business unit of Conduent Incorporated (Nasdaq: CNDT), today announced it has been awarded a contract by the Richmond Metropolitan Transportation Authority (RMTA) to implement a Pay-by-Plate toll collection system. This initiative supports RMTA’s broader transition to all-electronic tolling (AET) on its roadways, designed to streamline traffic flow and deliver a faster, safer, and more user-friendly driving experience.

Conduent’s comprehensive solution, delivered through a Tolling-as-a-Service (TaaS) model, will enable motorists to pay using a range of options, including digital wallets and credit and debit cards. Under the agreement, Conduent will manage all aspects of the tolling system, from image-based transactions processing to invoicing and payment collection, with high levels of accuracy and efficiency.

Later this year, Conduent will begin delivering tolling services for image-based transactions as RMTA transitions the 3.4-mile Powhite Parkway to AET, eliminating toll booths and allowing drivers to pay without stopping via E-ZPass transponders or Pay-by-Plate license plate recognition technology. Similar upgrades are planned for RMTA’s Downtown Expressway and Boulevard Bridge, with full implementation expected by 2027.

“We’re proud to partner with RMTA to usher in a new era of smarter, more enjoyable driving through an innovative Tolling-as-a-Service model,” said Adam Appleby, Group President, Public Sector Solutions at Conduent. “This forward-looking approach optimizes toll collection by integrating advanced system features that prioritize customer experience and meeting the needs of today’s motorists while delivering exceptional operational outcomes.”

As a U.S. industry leader in tolling, Conduent operates many of the largest toll systems in the nation. The RMTA award follows Conduent’s recent work implementing an Express Lanes tolling system for the Virginia Department of Transportation on I-64 in the Hampton Roads region of the state. Conduent also recently completed implementations for the Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission and the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority.

Conduent Transportation is a leading provider of streamlined, high-volume mobility services and solutions, spanning tolling and advanced transit systems, that enhance the services provided by transportation agencies to benefit the citizens who use them. For over 50 years, the company has helped clients advance transportation solutions in more than 20 countries.

About Conduent

Conduent delivers digital business solutions and services spanning the commercial, government and transportation spectrum – creating valuable outcomes for its clients and the millions of people who count on them. The Company leverages cloud computing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, automation and advanced analytics to deliver mission-critical solutions. Through a dedicated global team of approximately 56,000 associates, process expertise and advanced technologies, Conduent’s solutions and services digitally transform its clients’ operations to enhance customer experiences, improve performance, increase efficiencies and reduce costs. Conduent adds momentum to its clients’ missions in many ways including disbursing approximately $85 billion in government payments annually, enabling 2.3 billion customer service interactions annually, empowering millions of employees through HR services every year and processing nearly 13 million tolling transactions every day. Learn more at www.conduent.com.

