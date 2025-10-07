Syngenta Crop Protection and Taranis Announce Strategic AI Partnership

GREENSBORO, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Syngenta Crop Protection, LLC, a global leader in agricultural innovation, and Taranis, a global leader in AI-powered crop intelligence, today announced they are formalizing their successful collaboration into a strategic partnership across the Midwest. The partnership will equip agricultural retailers with AI-powered crop management solutions, delivering innovative digital technologies that create significant value for both retailers and their grower customers.

“AI is agriculture's next transformative breakthrough,” said Vern Hawkins, Syngenta president of Crop Protection and regional director of North America. “The results from our 2025 collaboration with Taranis were clear ─ retailers saw how AI Crop Intelligence along with our leading crop protection portfolio created value for both their businesses and growers. This partnership allows us to scale that proven model across the Midwest.”

The model empowers retailers to combine Taranis' leaf-level AI Crop Intelligence with Syngenta's industry-leading portfolio and agronomic knowledge, creating a comprehensive approach to field management that scales monitoring capabilities, while ensuring growers have the right solutions when issues are identified.

“Throughout 2025, participating retailers reported using Taranis' AI early detection capabilities combined with Syngenta's leading crop protection solutions to address field issues sooner, helping maximize yield,” explained Jason Minton, chief commercial officer of Taranis. “Many retailers shared how AI insights enabled them to streamline field operations—focusing on the highest priority fields and reducing manual scouting time—resulting in significant efficiency improvements.”

These strong results in operational efficiency and agronomic outcomes are driving the partnership's next phase—scaling the program across the Midwest through targeted retail partners in 2026. Supporting this expansion, the enhanced AI Crop Intelligence platform will feature new capabilities within Taranis' Ag Assistant including advanced yield projection algorithms, all powered by Taranis' proprietary leaf-level AI analysis—technology that is currently unmatched in the marketplace.

“Both companies share the vision of an AI-enabled agronomist of the future,” said Opher Flohr, chief executive officer of Taranis. “By combining Syngenta's deep agronomic expertise and industry-leading crop protection portfolio with Taranis' advanced AI capabilities, we're empowering retailers and growers with timely, actionable insights to help them develop optimal crop management solutions more efficiently than ever before.”

Retailer-enabled conservation vision

Beyond crop intelligence, the collaboration builds on conservation work Taranis initiated in 2025 to advance conservation agronomy programs that deliver new value opportunities for retail partners and their grower customers.

The partnership's strength in the conservation space lies in combining Syngenta's strong value chain relationships, geographic reach and conservation agronomy expertise with Taranis' unique data capture, AI analysis, and comprehensive service delivery capabilities ─ with retailers positioned as key partners in delivering conservation solutions.

“We believe ag retailers play a critical role in bringing conservation solutions together for growers,” said Paul Backman, head of North America Crop Protection Digital Agriculture & Sustainable Solutions. “The powerful capabilities brought together through our partnership with Taranis put us in an excellent position to collaborate with retailers and create value for them as we deliver on this vision.”

While this broader conservation vision continues to develop, retailers can leverage Taranis' conservation service immediately. For the 2026 growing season, Taranis empowers retailers to extend conservation services to growers with minimal demand on their time and resources. The service eliminates many of the traditional pain-points growers face when applying for conservation funding, often creating a new source of revenue for growers.

“We're thrilled to bring new value to Midwest retailers,” Paul added. “Taranis' conservation service is an immediate opportunity for retailers, and AI Crop Intelligence is even more game-changing ─ delivering timely AI-derived, leaf-level insights that help retailers increase efficiency, strengthen customer relationships, and grow their businesses.”

