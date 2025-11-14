SBC Medical Group Enters the Thai Market through Partnership with BLEZ

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated (Nasdaq: SBC) (“SBC Medical” or the “Company”), a global provider of comprehensive consulting and management services to the medical corporations and their clinics, today announced that it has entered into a Consulting Agreement with BLEZ ASIA Co., Ltd. (Headquarters: Bangkok, Thailand; CEO: Naoki Iida; “BLEZ”), which operates more than 20 pharmacies and clinics in Thailand and is widely trusted by both Japanese expatriates and local patients. The partnership is a key component of SBC’s broader Asia strategy and represents a significant step toward full-scale entry into the rapidly growing Thai aesthetic medicine market. Under the agreement, SBC will provide comprehensive management support to a new clinic focused primarily on dermatological treatments such as pigmentation and spot removal, which BLEZ is preparing to open in Bangkok. SBC will advise on clinical protocol development, aligned with SBC’s quality standards, and assist in selecting medical devices and treatment methods optimized for local skin characteristics and environmental conditions. The clinic is expected to commence operations by year-end in the Asok district of Bangkok.

SBC operates a network of over 250 clinics worldwide, welcoming more than 6 million patient visits annually. By combining SBC’s proven expertise in delivering high-quality and safe aesthetic medical services developed in Japan with BLEZ’s trusted local presence, the two companies aim to establish a solid foothold among Japanese expatriates in Thailand. Following validation of service demand and operational performance, SBC and BLEZ intend to expand patient acquisition to the broader Thai market and pursue incremental growth opportunities across ASEAN.

According to industry research*, Thailand’s aesthetic medicine market was valued at approximately USD 372.24 million in 2024 and is projected to grow to USD 1.118 billion by 2033. With a forecasted compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.51% from 2025 to 2033, Thailand has cemented its global position as a hub for medical tourism. Despite a population of around 60,000 Japanese expatriates, there are limited clinics offering “Japanese-quality” aesthetic treatments, and fragmented small-scale operators contribute to inconsistent service quality. This creates significant opportunities for large, reliable medical groups to meet growing demand with safe and consistent care.

*Source: Astute Analytica, USA and Asia Pacific Aesthetic Medicine Market – Industry Dynamics, Market Size, and Opportunity Forecast to 2033, 2025 Edition

BLEZ, a Japanese-owned company with over 10 years of medical experience in Bangkok, operates a diverse portfolio including BLEZ Pharmacy, BLEZ Kampo Pharmacy, internal medicine, dentistry, and even veterinary hospitals. Its annual patient base reaches approximately 1,200 for clinics and 100,000 for pharmacies. BLEZ also engages in the import and sale of pharmaceuticals, supplements, and medical devices, OEM manufacturing, FDA registrations in Thailand, telemedicine, and franchise businesses. This extensive network and strong brand presence will provide powerful support for SBC’s market entry.

In November 2024, SBC launched operations in Singapore through a partnership with Aesthetic Healthcare Holdings (AHH). The new collaboration with BLEZ represents the next step in SBC’s ASEAN expansion, accelerating its growth strategy across the region. Beginning with the Japanese expatriate community, SBC will steadily build its business foundation, aiming to deliver consistently high-level medical services and establish new value in the Thai aesthetic medicine market.

Naoki Iida, CEO of BLEZ ASIA Co., Ltd.

“The Thai aesthetic medicine market continues to grow rapidly, with increasing focus on quality and safety. Partnering with SBC, a leader in Japan with outstanding expertise and proven track record, is an invaluable opportunity for BLEZ. By combining our strengths, we aim to firmly establish Japanese-standard, high-quality medical services in Thailand and build a brand that will be trusted and loved by the community for years to come.”

Yoshiyuki Aikawa, CEO of SBC Medical Group Holdings, Inc.

“Japanese aesthetic medicine is globally competitive for its precision and high safety standards. SBC has been building its quality and reputation in Japan while preparing for global expansion. Partnering with a trusted local leader such as BLEZ in this fast-growing Thai market is a significant step forward in our Asia strategy. Together, we intend to create a model in which Japan’s advanced medical services can take root locally and deliver new value.”

About BLEZ ASIA Co., Ltd.

Company name: BLEZ ASIA Co., Ltd.

Established: January 10, 2012

Number of locations: 23

CEO: Naoki Iida

Headquarters: 415 Sukhumvit Road, Klongtoey Nua, Wattana, Bangkok 10110, Thailand

Website: https://blez-web.com

About SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated

SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated is a comprehensive medical group operating a wide range of franchise businesses across diverse medical fields, including advanced aesthetic medicine, dermatology, orthopedics, fertility treatment, dentistry, AGA (hair restoration), and ophthalmology. The Company manages a diverse portfolio of clinic brands and is actively expanding its global presence, particularly in the United States and Asia, through both direct operations and medical tourism initiatives. In September 2024, the Company was listed on Nasdaq, and in June 2025, it was selected for inclusion in the Russell 3000® Index, a broad benchmark of the U.S. equity market. Guided by its Group Purpose “Contributing to the well-being of people around the world through medical innovation,” SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated continues to provide safe, trusted, and high-quality medical services while further strengthening its international reputation for quality and trust in medical care.

For more information, visit https://sbc-holdings.com/

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts or statements of current conditions, but instead represent only the Company's beliefs regarding future events and performance, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company's control. These forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to, among other things, the Company's product launch plans and strategies; growth in revenue and earnings; and business prospects. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "may," "should," "expects," "anticipates," "contemplates," "estimates," "believes," "plans," "projected," "predicts," "potential," "targets" or "hopes" or the negative of these or similar terms. The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which are current only as of the date of this release and are subject to various risks, uncertainties, assumptions, or changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict or quantify. The forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and are not guarantees of future performance. The Company does not undertake or accept any obligation to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of them; such factors include, among other things, changes in global, regional, or local economic, business, competitive, market and regulatory conditions, and those listed under the heading "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), which are accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.