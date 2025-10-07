-

Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Georgia and CHI Memorial Announce Multi-Year Agreement to Expand Access and Improve Affordability

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Georgia, the state’s largest health insurer, and CHI Memorial, a leading healthcare provider in Northwest Georgia and Southeast Tennessee, announced a new multi-year provider agreement that ensures continued in-network access to high-quality hospital, physician, and ancillary care services for Anthem members.

“We are committed to providing affordable access to care for our members, and this agreement ensures members can continue to access CHI Memorial’s growing network of services,” said Robert Bunch, President of Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Georgia.

The new contract reflects a shared commitment to expanding care access, improving affordability, and strengthening community health resources across the region.

“We are committed to providing affordable access to care for our members, and this agreement ensures members can continue to access CHI Memorial’s growing network of services,” said Robert Bunch, President of Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Georgia. “Along with offering affordable access to care, CHI Memorial is investing in a new hospital and expanded service offerings, which reflects their dedication to patient-centered care and community health.”

This agreement includes Anthem’s employer-sponsored, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare Advantage members in Georgia.

“This renewed partnership with Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Georgia ensures that individuals and families who rely on Anthem can continue to receive the comprehensive, high-quality care they expect from CHI Memorial and its physicians and advanced practice providers, without disruption or added financial burden. Our commitment is always to our patients, and this agreement provides them with the peace of mind that their health needs will be met, right here in their community,” shared Janelle Reilly, CHI Memorial market president.

About Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield

Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield is the trade name of Blue Cross Blue Shield Healthcare Plan of Georgia, Inc., an independent licensee of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association. Anthem is a registered trademark of Anthem Insurance Companies, Inc. Additional information about Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield is available at www.anthem.com. Also, follow us at @anthemBCBS on X or https://www.linkedin.com/company/anthembcbs/ on LinkedIn.

About CHI Memorial

CHI Memorial, a member of CommonSpirit, is a not-for-profit, faith-based healthcare organization dedicated to the healing ministry of the Church. Founded by the Sisters of Charity of Nazareth, it offers a continuum of care including preventative, primary and acute hospital care, as well as cancer, cardiac, neuroscience, and stroke care, and orthopedic and rehabilitation services. CHI Memorial is a regional referral center of choice with 4,700 employees and almost 500 affiliated physicians providing health care throughout Southeast Tennessee and North Georgia. To learn more, visit memorial.org.

Contacts

Media Contacts:
Kersha Cartwright, Director of Public Relations
Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Georgia
kersha.cartwright@elevancehealth.com
678-767-0199

