Dropp and Pinnacle Launch Digital Pay-by-Bank Alternative for U.S. Fuel and Convenience Retailers to Counter Rising Card Processing Fees

MONTCLAIR, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dropp, Inc., an innovator in instant, low-cost digital payments, has partnered with The Pinnacle Corporation, a leader in cloud-based POS solutions, to introduce Dropp Pay-by-Bank and Pay-by-Stablecoin payment rails for U.S. fuel and convenience retailers. Integrated into Pinnacle’s Affiniti Cloud POS, this next-generation solution offers merchants a cost-effective alternative to traditional card processing networks, reducing transaction costs, enhancing margins, and delivering faster, more secure checkout experiences for consumers.

For fuel and convenience retailers, where the average in-store transaction is under $10, card fees significantly inflate operating costs. With Dropp’s innovative micropayment technology integrated into Affiniti Cloud POS, merchants can cut transaction costs by up to two-thirds while settling payments instantly. The Dropp platform is built on U.S. Real-Time Bank rails ($USD) and Hedera’s distributed ledger technology (Stablecoin), ensuring instant settlement. The result is a faster, more consumer-friendly checkout, stronger profitability, and the ability to pass savings on to customers, offsetting the hidden “inflation tax” driven by excessive card fees.

“SMB and enterprise merchants have long sought a simpler model to reduce the high cost of payment acceptance,” said Sushil Prabhu, CEO of Dropp. “Through our partnership with Pinnacle, we are delivering on our promise, bringing cost-effective, real-time banking and stablecoin rails to everyday purchases. This innovation not only gives consumers greater choice in how they pay but also positions merchants for the rapidly emerging digital economy shaped by real-time payments (RTP) and digital currencies.”

“Affiniti Cloud POS is designed to streamline operations and drive efficiency for retailers,” said Bob Johnson, President and CEO, at The Pinnacle Corporation. “By partnering with Dropp, we’re equipping our merchants with an alternative payment option that slashes transaction fees, strengthens cash flow, and delivers a simpler, seamless checkout experience for consumers, without adding complexity for retailers.”

Key Benefits for Merchants and Consumers:

Ultra-Low Fees: Reduce operating costs, maximize margins.

Instant Settlement: Funds available immediately.

Finalized Payments: Irrevocable, chargeback-free transactions.

Loyalty & Offers: Tools to drive repeat business and consumer rewards.

Privacy Protected: Consumers stay in control, reducing the risk of fraud.

About Dropp, Inc

Dropp brings the power of U.S. instant banking rails and stablecoins (USDC) to everyday commerce. Built on real-time payment networks (RTP) and Hedera’s distributed ledger technology, Dropp enables instant, ultra-low-cost Pay-by-Bank and Pay-by-Stablecoin transactions. In addition to lowering payment acceptance costs, Dropp provides merchants with tools to drive loyalty, strengthen engagement, and acquire new customers. Learn more at www.dropp.cc.

About The Pinnacle Corporation

Pinnacle Corporation (www.pinncorp.com) provides innovative technology solutions tailored for the convenience and fuel retailing industries. Its Affiniti Cloud POS platform empowers retailers to optimize operations, reduce costs, and enhance customer experiences with intuitive, scalable tools. Visit https://affiniti.cloud for more information, and be sure to visit us at the NACS Show, October 15-17, 2025, in Chicago, Booth 4488