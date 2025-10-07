Equity Group Foundation and WorldQuant University Announce Strategic Partnership to Enhance Educational Opportunities

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Equity Group Foundation (EGF) and WorldQuant University (WQU) have partnered to advance educational opportunities and foster innovation in quantitative learning in East and Central Africa. The organizations signed a Memorandum of Understanding on Sept. 25, 2025, that establishes a framework for cooperative activities, including the exchange of technical information, periodic progress reviews, and the development of detailed action plans for collaboration.

EGF works to increase access to education and build leadership among academically gifted but financially disadvantaged youth. U.S.-based WQU provides free, advanced education to capable students globally. The new partnership supports both social missions.

“Through this partnership, we are uniting our strengths to empower African youth with the knowledge and skills needed to thrive in a rapidly evolving global economy,” EGF Executive Chairman Dr. James Mwangi said. “By combining EGF’s expertise in transformative education programs with WQU’s innovative approach to quantitative learning, we are creating pathways for young leaders to drive meaningful change in their communities.”

Already, Africa is WQU’s top market, accounting for 48 percent of global enrollment. Overall, WQU has 10,200 learners in 51 countries across Africa, and nearly 2,000 of these learners hold senior leadership positions in banking, finance, education, and other industries.

“This partnership represents a bold step toward making advanced education accessible to talented learners who might otherwise face barriers,” WQU CEO John Endrud said. “Together with EGF, we are committed to fostering a new generation of leaders equipped with cutting-edge quantitative skills to address global challenges.”

The memorandum of understanding builds on additional WQU partnerships that demonstrate the institution’s commitment to Africa. WQU academic offerings focus on real-world application, an education model that requires close connection to industry leaders like EGF.

“We are thrilled to partner with EGF to amplify the impact of education across Africa,” said Gbemi Disu, WQU Senior Vice President of Global Partnerships. “This collaboration will enable us to deliver innovative educational solutions that empower learners and create lasting impact.”

Equity Group Foundation is a non-profit implementing foundation and social arm of Equity Group, focused on transforming lives and livelihoods across Africa through high-impact socio-economic and environmental programs. Its Education and Leadership Development Pillar supports academically gifted but financially disadvantaged students through scholarships, mentorship, and leadership initiatives.

WorldQuant University is a not-for-profit institution dedicated to the belief that talent is global, but opportunity is not. Offering free, online education in advanced technical and quantitative fields, WQU empowers students in over 150 countries with industry-driven curricula and expert faculty to develop in-demand future-ready skills. Accredited by the Distance Education Accrediting Commission, WQU is committed to making quality education accessible worldwide. Learn more at www.wqu.edu.