Comcast Launches Flagship Lift Zone at OIC Philadelphia to Advance Digital Skills and Job Training Opportunities

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Comcast today opened its newest Flagship Lift Zone in partnership with Opportunities Industrialization Center, Inc. (OIC) Philadelphia to advance digital skills and job training opportunities in the city. The Flagship Lift Zone, located at 1231 North Broad Street, is powered by more than $1 million in total investment to support facility and technology upgrades, and expanded capacity to offer digital and technical skills.

“Lift Zones are about creating pathways to opportunity and providing support for people within their communities,” said Bret Perkins, Senior Vice President of External and Government Affairs at Comcast. “This Flagship Lift Zone at OIC Philadelphia represents our deep commitment to partnering with local organizations that are driving real change. Together, we’re helping to develop Philadelphia’s workforce by providing residents with the digital skills they need to thrive in today’s economy.”

Building on the legacy of Comcast’s award-winning Lift Zone program, which launched in 2020 and now includes more than 50 locations in Philadelphia and more than 1,250 nationwide, this Flagship Lift Zone at OIC will strengthen the community by investing in programs designed to recruit, train, and place individuals into family-sustaining careers in such fields as hospitality, tourism, green jobs, audio engineering, and healthcare. Included in the enhanced programmatic capacity is investment in partner organization Per Scholas to begin offering its rigorous, tuition-free training for tech careers at OIC.

“In today’s labor market, it’s nearly impossible to connect individuals with family sustaining wages without first connecting them to digital solutions,” said Sheila Ireland, President & CEO of OIC Philadelphia. “This Flagship Lift Zone is another major milestone for OIC Philadelphia as we continue to evolve and anticipate the needs of Philadelphia-area employers so that we can equip our participants with the tools, training, and technology to succeed in high-demand careers. Our partnership with Comcast is a powerful example of what’s possible when mission-driven organizations come together to invest in people and communities.”

“Philadelphia’s future depends on our ability to connect residents with the tools and training they need to thrive in a digital economy,” said Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle L. Parker. “Comcast's newest Flagship Lift Zone represents the kind of forward-thinking partnership needed to build our workforce so that Philadelphians are ready to seize family-sustaining careers and pathways to economic opportunity. I applaud Comcast, its tremendous Chairman & CEO, Brian L. Roberts, and OIC Philadelphia for their shared commitment to workforce development and digital opportunity for all of our residents.”

Technology Makeover

In addition to free high-speed 6GHz WiFi and dedicated funding for community-based programming, the Flagship Lift Zone at OIC Philadelphia’s comprehensive facility and technology upgrades include:

Public WiFi access for area residents.

for area residents. Expanded capacity and enhanced WiFi coverage throughout the facility to support flexible workspaces and community use.

throughout the facility to support flexible workspaces and community use. Lobby redesign to create a welcoming, tech-forward entry space that reflects the mission of OIC and the Lift Zone program.

to create a welcoming, tech-forward entry space that reflects the mission of OIC and the Lift Zone program. Improved accessibility for wheelchairs and hearing impaired.

for wheelchairs and hearing impaired. 50+ new laptops and desktop computers to support hands-on training and virtual learning.

to support hands-on training and virtual learning. Upgraded audio-visual equipment in classrooms to enhance instruction and hybrid learning.

in classrooms to enhance instruction and hybrid learning. Skills testing room enhancements , including ergonomic furniture and updated lighting to create a professional, focused environment for certification exams and skills assessments.

, including ergonomic furniture and updated lighting to create a professional, focused environment for certification exams and skills assessments. Technology enhanced classrooms to foster engagement and pride, with visual elements that reinforce career pathways and digital empowerment.

“OIC Philadelphia is a long-time partner and a leader in preparing people with the skills and knowledge they need to succeed in our ever-evolving workforce,” said Dan Bonelli, Regional Senior Vice President at Comcast. “Our investment in OIC Philadelphia will ensure that more individuals have access to the technology, training, and support they need to pursue meaningful careers and build brighter futures for many years to come.”

Backed by a $50 million commitment to strengthening Lift Zones across the country, this site is among five Flagship locations launching nationally this fall in Chicago, Washington, D.C., St. Paul, and the Seattle area. These investments follow successful Flagship Lift Zones launched in Atlanta, Houston, and Oakland in 2024, and pave the way for opening five additional flagships by the end of 2026, including locations in Florida and Pennsylvania.

Comcast Lift Zones are part of Project UP, the company’s $1 billion initiative to advance digital opportunity and create a future of unlimited possibilities.

About Comcast Corporation: Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq:CMCSA) is a global media and technology company. From the connectivity and platforms we provide, to the content and experiences we create, our businesses reach hundreds of millions of customers, viewers, and guests worldwide. We deliver world-class broadband, wireless, and video through Xfinity, Comcast Business, and Sky; produce, distribute, and stream leading entertainment, sports, and news through brands including NBC, Telemundo, Universal, Peacock, and Sky; and bring incredible theme parks and attractions to life through Universal Destinations & Experiences. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.

About OIC Philadelphia: OIC Philadelphia, a leader in workforce development since 1964, stands at the intersection of workforce development, social justice, and economic empowerment by connecting individuals to future-proof employment that provides a family-sustaining wage with career ladder opportunities for growth. Founded by Reverend Dr. Leon H. Sullivan, OIC Philadelphia envisions economic empowerment as a pathway to social justice. For more, visit www.OICPhila.org.

About Per Scholas: As Per Scholas celebrates 30 years of impact, we are charting an ambitious path forward— expanding access to high-growth tech careers and fostering economic mobility nationwide. Since 1995, we’ve offered no-cost tech training to more than 30,000 technologists in the most sought-after tech skills. With 20+ campuses and remote programs, we partner with employers—from Fortune 500 companies to startups—to create inclusive talent pipelines in fields like Cloud, Cybersecurity, Data Engineering, IT Support, and Software Engineering. More than half of our learners hold a high school diploma as their highest educational credential. We are building a future where successful careers in tech are accessible to everyone across urban, suburban, and rural communities, empowering individuals to unlock their potential and drive transformative economic change nationwide.