Kraft Heinz Canada and Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment Announce New Partnership, Bringing HEINZ Back to MLSE Venues

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Kraft Heinz Canada and Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment (MLSE) announce a new multi-year partnership that brings HEINZ back to MLSE venues for fans. Kicking off this week as the Maple Leafs take the ice for the first game of the NHL season, the partnership brings HEINZ’s iconic lineup back for fans to enjoy and celebrates the brand as the Official Ketchup of the Toronto Maple Leafs and Toronto Raptors, for the 2025-2026 season and beyond.

After more than six years and overwhelming demand from fans, Canadians can once again enjoy the unmistakable taste of HEINZ Ketchup and Mustard at Scotiabank Arena, bringing a more flavourful condiment experience to live events. HEINZ favourites can also be found at BMO Field, Coca-Cola Coliseum and more, ensuring fans get the same great taste across Canada’s top sports and entertainment venues.

“Just like HEINZ fans go all in on the things they love, we know that Canadians are equally as passionate about their sports teams as well as their favourite condiments,” said Kelly Fleming, Chief Marketing Officer, Kraft Heinz Canada. “Our return reunites these two passion points and brings Canada’s number one ketchup back to MLSE venues, providing fans the unmistakable taste of HEINZ to enjoy as they cheer on their favourite team.”

Fans who visit Scotiabank Arena can upgrade their game day eats and dining experience with three all-new HEINZ condiment stations located throughout the venue. Created to complement the arena’s multi-phase reimagination project, the new HEINZ stations showcase the brand’s iconic condiment lineup with innovative ketchup and mustard taps, alongside custom wall installations and signage that pay homage to classic game-day menu items.

“As the puck drops and we tip-off for the new Maple Leafs and Raptors seasons, we are glad to welcome a proudly Canadian partner back into our venues,” said Jordan Vader, Senior Vice President, Global Partnerships, MLSE. “HEINZ is a staple brand in Canadian fans’ homes, and we look forward to working together to extend that familiar quality into their Maple Leafs and Raptors game-day experiences.”

Proudly made in Canada with locally grown tomatoes, HEINZ Ketchup has been a beloved household staple for generations, and its return to MLSE venues is another example of the brand’s commitment to Canadians—providing delicious HEINZ offerings for every touchpoint of their lives.

To learn more about the partnership or the range of flavourful HEINZ condiment options visit our website

Kraft Heinz Canada’s heritage can be traced back over a century to when James Lewis Kraft of Stevensville, Ontario began selling cheese from a horse-drawn wagon in 1903. Heinz Canada was established in 1909 in Leamington, Ontario where its first products were pickles sourced from local growers. Following the 2015 merger between KraftFoods Group and H.J. Heinz Company, Kraft Heinz Canada became a subsidiary of the newly formed Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC). Now the country’s second largest food and beverage company, iconic Kraft Heinz Canada products like Kraft Peanut Butter, Heinz Ketchup, KD, Philadelphia Cream Cheese, Renée’s Dressing, Jell-O, Classico, Kool-Aid and Maxwell House are found in over 97 percent of Canadian households.

Kraft Heinz Canada is driving transformation inspired by Kraft Heinz’s global purpose, Let’s Make Life Delicious, by creating memorable community moments through local initiatives such as Kraft Heinz Project Play and Kraft Hockeyville, while also supporting food banks across Canada through Kraft Heinz Project Pantry. Learn more about our journey by visiting kraftheinzcompany.com or following us on LinkedIn.