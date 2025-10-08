Tech Data India Signs Distribution Agreement with Wind River

MUMBAI, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tech Data Advanced Private Limited, a TD SYNNEX company, today announced an exclusive value-added distribution (VAD) partnership with Wind River, a global leader in delivering software for the intelligent edge. The partnership will expand access to Wind River’s cloud-native solutions in India, helping partners address growing demand for modern virtualization, hyper-converged infrastructure (HCI), and container management technologies.

With more than four decades of innovation, Wind River delivers a differentiated portfolio that includes flagship products such as VxWorks®, Wind River® Cloud Platform, Wind River Linux, eLxr Pro™, and more. These solutions offer capabilities such as a single-core control plane, single-node deployment for cloud-native platforms, and node-based licensing models — features designed to simplify deployment, reduce complexity, and accelerate time-to-value.

Through Tech Data, partners will benefit not only from access to these solutions but also from solutions aggregation and technical expertise through the Tech Center of Excellence (Tech COE) and a strong partner community, which accelerate go-to-market success and solution adoption.

“Virtualization and container technologies are driving digital transformation, and our partners are looking for solutions that combine simplicity with scalability,” said Sundaresan K., Vice President and Country General Manager, Tech Data Advanced (India) Private Limited. “Through our partnership with Wind River, we are equipping our partners with proven platforms that accelerate deployment and create new revenue streams. This collaboration not only strengthens our ecosystem but also empowers partners to deliver greater business outcomes for their customers.”

“Partnering with Tech Data not only extends Wind River’s reach in India but also positions our solutions within the broader technology stacks that enterprises rely on. Tech Data’s strength lies in bringing together complementary technologies from multiple vendors, creating integrated, end-to-end solutions. This makes them a strong partner to help us provide more value to customers, accelerate modernization, and support digital transformation across the region,” said Darrell Jordan-Smith, Chief Revenue Officer, Wind River.

