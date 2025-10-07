Looq AI and AllTerra Central Announce Partnership to Transform Surveying Workflows in the Southwest

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Looq AI, an innovator in ground-based reality capture, and AllTerra Central, an authorized distributor in Texas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, and Arizona, today announced a strategic partnership to deliver advanced geospatial solutions to surveying, engineering, and utility teams across the U.S. Southwest. The companies are engaging the surveying community, demonstrating real-world outcomes, and helping professionals streamline field-to-finish workflows.

Key milestones in the partnership were highlighted during AllTerra's Advanced Technology Demo Days—held September 16 in Dallas and September 18 in Austin, where Looq AI and AllTerra showcased connected surveying workflows.

During the sessions, attendees explored the Looq Platform and saw how teams can move seamlessly from capture (qCam) to processing (qAI) and visualization and collaboration (qApp). Users can export georeferenced, survey-grade outputs compatible with Trimble® Business Center, all powered by sophisticated AI algorithms that ensure superior spatial resolution and rapid processing.

This unified workflow enables faster, safer, and more precise surveying, allowing professionals to compare ground-based capture with traditional methods, especially in drone-restricted or environmentally sensitive areas. See highlights from AllTerra’s Demo Days: AllTerra Demo Day Video - Courtesy Looq AI.mp4.

"This collaboration is about more than technology; it's about providing practical, flexible solutions for surveyors," said Dominique Meyer, CEO of Looq AI. "AllTerra's regional expertise combined with our platform, allows teams to adopt new workflows efficiently, achieving measurable improvements without disrupting trusted processes."

Bobby Hempfling, President of AllTerra Central, added, "Our partnership with Looq AI reflects our commitment to delivering innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers. By combining Looq’s technology with our regional support network, surveyors can enhance productivity and precision across their projects."

Looking ahead, the collaboration continues at the Texas Society of Professional Surveyors (TSPS) Conference in San Antonio, Oct. 9–12, where Looq AI (booth #300) and AllTerra Central will exhibit and host joint demonstrations. Attendees will have the opportunity to see the partnership in action, demonstrating how cohesive ground-based reality capture solutions improve productivity, accuracy, and operational safety.

Images

Image 1: AllTerra Demo Day - Courtesy Looq AI.jpg

Image Caption: Dominique Meyer, CEO of Looq AI, showcases the qCam, the company’s advanced reality capture technology, at AllTerra’s Advanced Technology Demo Day.

Image 2: Vegetation Encroachment - Courtesy Looq AI.jpg

Image Caption: Looq Platform visualization showing vegetation encroachment analysis to support accurate surveys, asset maintenance, and safety.

Video

See highlights from AllTerra's Advanced Technology Demo Day: AllTerra Demo Day Video - Courtesy Looq AI.mp4.

Images and video courtesy of Looq AI.

About Looq AI

Looq AI is a high-growth technology platform company dedicated to advancing critical infrastructure digitization and diagnosis. The company has developed a fundamental new camera technology that makes survey-grade 3D capture cost-effective at scale. The Looq Platform is a handheld, ground-based capture system—offering creation, visualization, analysis, collaboration, and integration capabilities to digitize the built world. Users work more efficiently and get accurate results for topographic mapping and modeling of transmission and distribution assets. Learn more at looq.ai.

About AllTerra Central, Inc.

AllTerra Central, Inc. was formed in 2018 by the merger of Western Data Systems (WDS) and Martin Instrument, two Trimble dealers in Texas and Oklahoma. The Trimble MGIS territory of New Mexico was added in 2019 with the purchase of assets from Compass Tools. In December 2021, AllTerra Central purchased Allen Instruments’ Arizona location. AllTerra Central now has offices throughout Texas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, and Arizona. AllTerra Central offers Trimble and Spectra Precision solutions in Surveying, MGIS, Marine, Mobile Mapping and Infrastructure and provides sales, rentals, repairs, and support for these products. Additionally, they offer mobile/airborne LiDAR and photogrammetry solutions from GeoSLAM and Microdrones. Learn more at allterracentral.com.