Brighter Signals and CAIP Form Strategic Partnership to Manufacture Next-Generation Tactile Sensing Technology

AMSTERDAM & CHANGSHU, China--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Brighter Signals B.V., a pioneer in fabric-based tactile sensing, today announced a strategic partnership with Jiangsu Changshu Automotive Trim Group (CAIP), a Tier‑1 supplier to the automotive industry. Under the agreement, CAIP will manufacture Brighter Signals’ sensors at its facilities in China, with production expanding to a new European plant in 2026.

By leveraging CAIPs experience and expertise, Brighter Signals is now ready to provide its ground-breaking tactile sensing technology at scale across the world. Share

The collaboration will also focus on integrating Brighter Signals’ patented tactile sensors into seats and interior systems through additional Tier‑1 partners.

Crafted from advanced fabrics, the sensors measure force, weight, position, movement, and proximity in real time—without post‑processing. They distinguish between humans and objects, are lightweight and recyclable, and combine high performance with sustainability. After three years of OEM testing, the technology has proven highly accurate, reliable, and durable.

Initial applications will help OEMs comply with new safety regulations in Europe, China, and the US. Comfort and intelligent interior features are also expected to see rapid adoption, especially among Chinese EV makers.

Andrew Klein, CEO of Brighter Signals, said: “This partnership with CAIP is a major step in our mission to bring tactile sensing into every car and factory. CAIP’s global reach and expertise will accelerate our ability to scale production and deliver safer, more intelligent, and sustainable mobility worldwide.”

Mr. Xiaochun Luo, CEO of CAIP, said: “Brighter Signals’ tactile sensing technology represents a paradigm shift in occupant classification and in‑cabin intelligence.”

About Brighter Signals

Brighter Signals B.V. (https://www.brightersignals.com) offers a patented, fabric‑based tactile sensing platform developed over more than a decade and supported by $2M in research funding. Based in Amsterdam and backed by Antler, the company works with leading automotive and robotics OEMs and Tier‑1 suppliers worldwide.

About CAIP

Jiangsu Changshu Automotive Trim Group Co., Ltd. (CAIP) (https://www.caip.com.cn/en), established in 1996 and listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange since 2017, is a leading provider of cockpit systems and interior trim. With over 10,000 employees across 40 facilities in China and Europe, CAIP serves major automakers with design, manufacturing, testing, and cost optimization expertise.