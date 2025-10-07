REPAY Partners with Yooz to Transform Accounts Payable Automation Through Embedded Payment Capabilities

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: RPAY) (“REPAY”), a leading provider of vertically-integrated payment solutions, today announced a new integration with Yooz, the leading provider of financial automation solutions empowering Lean Financial Operations™. This collaboration further emphasizes REPAY’s commitment to enabling organizations to reduce accounting errors and the risk of delinquent or inaccurate payments while creating more trusting and meaningful relationships with their vendors. REPAY’s technology, embedded directly into Yooz’s accounts payable (AP) automation software, extends innovative payment capabilities to a broader spectrum of organizations across multiple industries, including automotive, heavy trucking, construction, and manufacturing.

The integration with Yooz significantly expands the reach of REPAY’s vendor payment automation capabilities, allowing organizations to improve cash flow visibility, gain greater financial agility, and access benefits such as accurate, on-time payments, fraud protection, and digital-first execution through Yooz’s financial automation software. Additionally, allowing organizations to transition from paper checks to digital payments such as virtual cards and ACH modernizes AP processes and improves payment security compared to traditional check printing methods.

“The new payment capabilities enabled through our partnership with REPAY mark a significant step forward in our mission to help organizations achieve Lean Financial Operations™ by automating AP processes and improving financial visibility,” said John Gronen, CFO, at Yooz. “REPAY's advanced payment processing technology empowers us to deliver a more efficient and modern all-in-one AP experience to the organizations that leverage the Yooz software, allowing them to cut waste, reduce costs, and strengthen their financial agility.”

REPAY’s automation technology significantly boosts productivity and ensures timely vendor payments by reducing the need for manual processes that often lead to errors or delays. This automation not only prevents the expenditure of unnecessary resources as a result of late or inaccurate payments but also creates valuable time for accounting and finance teams to concentrate on strategic tasks. By streamlining these processes, organizations of all sizes can achieve greater operational efficiency through elevated financial management processes.

“Embedding REPAY’s vendor payment capabilities into Yooz will further transform the AP automation experience for their customers,” said Darin Horrocks, Executive Vice President, Business Payments at REPAY. “This partnership provides an end-to-end automated AP experience, supporting streamlined operations and the realization of business growth goals.”

About REPAY

REPAY provides integrated payment processing solutions to verticals that have specific transaction processing needs. REPAY’s proprietary, integrated payment technology platform reduces the complexity of electronic payments for clients, while enhancing the overall experience for consumers and businesses.

About Yooz

Yooz is the most intelligent financial operations automation solution that fights waste, risk, fraud, and errors – all while driving growth and profitability. We deliver Lean Financial Operations™ for the most ambitious companies on the planet, to even the most complex financial environments, so you can achieve the clarity you deserve to grow. Our solutions power financial operations automation with an unmatched combination of the most flexible workflow engine, the smartest real-time applied AI and data insight, the most intuitive user experience, and the most comprehensive end-to-end transparency – all protected by the most secure, AI-driven document fraud protection. The result is financial operations that are faster, simpler, deeper and safer. We have 7,000+ customers globally and have processed 300m+ invoices. Yooz North America is headquartered in the Dallas, TX metropolitan area with global offices in Europe. To learn more, visit www.getyooz.com.