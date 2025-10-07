Medallia and Choctaw Nation Launch New Omnichannel Experience Strategy

TYSONS, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Medallia, Inc., the global leader in customer and employee experience, and the Choctaw Nation, the third-largest Indian Nation in the United States, have launched an expansive omnichannel experience strategy designed to provide community-driven service for more than 230,000 tribal members and 13,000 associates. From health clinics and cultural centers to wellness programs and gaming resorts, the Choctaw Nation is seeing tangible results from working with Medallia to improve the experience of their community-focused services nation-wide.

“Our partnership with Medallia helps us truly understand what our guests are looking for from us and we are able to use that feedback to make better decisions across our nation,” Demetrice Allen, Senior Director of Operational Excellence at Choctaw Nation. Share

Implementing Medallia Experience Cloud, the Choctaw Nation developed a modern, omnichannel customer experience program that drives real-time, data-driven decisions across more than 200 initiatives. Whether it's improving patient care, recognizing standout employees, or responding swiftly to guest feedback, the Choctaw Nation is setting a new standard for responsive, people-first services through Medallia.

“Our partnership with Medallia helps us truly understand what our guests are looking for from us and we are able to use that feedback to make better decisions across our nation,” said Demetrice Allen, Senior Director of Operational Excellence at Choctaw Nation. “We’ve embedded listening across every service we provide, which lets us act in real time to improve service, recognize great work, and most importantly, strengthen our connection to the community.”

The Choctaw Nation offers powerful examples of how experience data drives meaningful change

Health clinics: Medallia insights revealed that patients responded more positively when greeted with the traditional Choctaw “Halito.” That finding led to the formal adoption of culturally aligned greetings as a measurable service standard.

Cultural Center: Choctaw Nation lifted both visitor satisfaction and revenue after reinstating previously-removed menu items following guest intelligence.

Wellness Program: With Medallia’s easy to interpret data, employees are able to adapt to meet guests needs, driving NPS (net performer score) up from 95.2 to 97.1 and OSAT (overall satisfaction) 90.2 to 94.

“The Choctaw Nation is setting a powerful example of how to deliver exceptional experiences by combining real-time insights with a deep commitment to the community,” said Mark Bishof, CEO of Medallia. “Their approach shows what’s possible when an organization embeds listening and action into every service it provides. Across industries, customer experience thrives when strategy, data, and execution work seamlessly together.”

With Medallia, the Choctaw Nation has transformed a complex network of services into a unified, real-time system for insight, recognition, and continuous improvement. Today, more than 50 programs operate alongside core initiatives, demonstrating a living and evolving strategy that listens with purpose and leads with action.

Explore how the Choctaw Nation turned feedback into transformation by reading the case study: https://www.medallia.com/resource/choctaw-nation-case-study/

About The Choctaw Nation

The Choctaw Nation is the third-largest Indian Nation in the United States with more than 230,000 tribal members and 13,000-plus associates. This ancient people has an oral tradition dating back over 13,000 years. The first tribe over the Trail of Tears, its historic reservation boundaries are in the southeast corner of Oklahoma, covering 10,923 square miles. The Choctaw Nation’s vision, “Living out the Chahta Spirit of faith, family and culture,” is evident as it continues to focus on providing opportunities for growth and prosperity.

About Medallia

Medallia is the global leader in customer and employee experience, trusted by the world’s most iconic brands — including 7 of the Fortune 10. Medallia’s AI-driven platform helps enterprise organizations turn billions of feedback signals into clear, prioritized actions. With deep domain expertise, a powerful partner ecosystem, and consistent leadership recognition from top industry analysts, Medallia transforms customer experience into a strategic driver of business growth. Learn more at www.medallia.com.

© 2025 Medallia, Inc. All rights reserved. Medallia®, the Medallia logo, and the names and marks associated with Medallia’s products are trademarks of Medallia. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.