Pfeiffer University Selects VergeIO to Replace VMware, Cutting IT Costs by 85%

ANN ARBOR, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--VergeIO, the leading VMware alternative, today announced that Pfeiffer University, a private nonprofit liberal arts institution in North Carolina, has modernized its IT infrastructure with VergeOS. The transition reduced Pfeiffer’s infrastructure costs by approximately 85% while providing students with real-world learning opportunities.

Pfeiffer University, with over 135 years of history, is recognized for its personalized education and hands-on learning approach. When VMware licensing changes, rising costs, and poor support responsiveness threatened to overwhelm the small IT department, CIO Ryan Conte and his team began evaluating alternatives.

“VMware wasn’t calling us back,” said CIO Ryan Conte. “VergeOS was the only product I looked at that didn’t need hardware. Others told me to buy new, but I had good servers with life left in them. VergeOS, let me use them.”

VMware Challenges

VMware’s move to per-core subscriptions increased Pfeiffer’s projected costs to $35,000–$45,000 annually, compounded by the elimination of discounts offered to higher education institutions. In addition, MSPs pushed for hardware refreshes or cloud migrations that would have cost Pfeiffer $100,000 to $200,000, a significant capital expense for most private nonprofit institutions.

Why VergeIO

CIO Ryan Conte and his team evaluated public cloud services, scaled-down VMware approaches, and other on-premises platforms, but all fell short of expectations.

VergeIO stood out because it:

Supported reuse of HP Gen9/10/11 and Dell servers, allowing the university to repurpose existing equipment.

Combined virtualization, storage, networking, and data protection into a single platform.

Enabled in-house migration of 30–40 VMs without professional services.

Delivered built-in disaster recovery, replication, and ransomware protection, eliminating the need for a separate $20,000–$30,000 backup project.

Provided rapid support response times.

Three senior CIS students — Mathius Dessureau, Jason Giesbrecht, and Justin Giesbrecht — played a pivotal role in Pfeiffer’s transition from VMware to VergeOS. They conducted a comparative analysis, participated in the VergeOS proof of concept, and supported its implementation. Their contributions not only advanced the project but also reinforced Pfeiffer’s culture of hands-on learning, providing them with valuable real-world experience that will benefit their careers.

“Pfeiffer University’s project is a great example of how VergeOS empowers smaller IT teams to do more with less. By reusing hardware, integrating students into the process, and consolidating core IT functions, they achieved dramatic cost savings and improved resilience. This is exactly the kind of outcome VergeIO was designed to deliver,” said Jason Yaeger, SVP of Engineering, VergeIO.

Results

By adopting VergeOS, Pfeiffer avoided costly hardware refreshes, improved resiliency, and modernized its IT foundation. The project reduced projected infrastructure costs by 85% compared to VMware, aligning with the university’s mission to combine education with real-world experience.

The Pfeiffer journey away from VMware is documented in the case study here.

About Pfeiffer University

Pfeiffer University is a private nonprofit liberal arts institution with campuses in Misenheimer, Charlotte, and Albemarle, North Carolina. With an 11:1 student-to-faculty ratio and a mission rooted in service and leadership, Pfeiffer combines academic rigor with practical experience to prepare students for success.

About VergeIO

VergeIO is the leading VMware alternative. Its product, VergeOS, is an ultraconverged infrastructure (UCI) platform that unifies virtualization, storage, networking, AI, and data protection into a single unified software codebase, running on commodity x86 hardware. Organizations use VergeOS to reduce costs, simplify operations, and ensure resiliency while avoiding vendor lock-in.