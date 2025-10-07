-

Zebra Technologies and Tulip Collaboration Delivers Mobile-First Experience to the Frontline

Organizations using Zebra’s mobile computers and Tulip’s composable frontline operations platform will streamline essential workflows in manufacturing

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ZBRA), a global leader in digitizing and automating workflows to deliver intelligent operations, and Tulip, the leader in frontline operations and a Zebra strategic software partner, today announced a collaboration to enable manufacturers to seamlessly integrate traceability, quality management, production tracking, inventory control, and more – directly into the flow of work.

“This collaboration with Tulip enables our customers to pair Zebra's connected devices with an intuitive mobile-first MES experience,” said Tom Bianculli, Chief Technology Officer, Zebra Technologies.

Unveiled at Tulip’s annual Operations Calling 2025 event in Somerville, Mass. this week, the collaboration combines select Zebra devices with Tulip’s composable platform to deliver a mobile-first experience with out-of-the-box connectivity.

“Manufacturers are looking for ways to accelerate digital transformation without adding complexity for their frontline teams,” said Tom Bianculli, Chief Technology Officer, Zebra Technologies. “This collaboration with Tulip enables our customers to pair Zebra’s connected devices with an intuitive, mobile-first MES experience – delivering the visibility, speed, and intelligence they need for better operational workflows.”

This collaboration underscores Zebra and Tulip's shared commitment to provide scalable, user-friendly, AI-enhanced, and future-ready solutions that empower frontline operations worldwide.

“Frontline teams need powerful yet flexible tools that fit the realities of modern manufacturing,” said Roey Mechrez, Head of Ecosystem, Tulip. “By joining forces with Zebra Technologies, we’re giving manufacturers the ability to combine best-in-class devices with a human-centric platform, helping them achieve new levels of agility, compliance, and productivity.”

Bianculli will join Tulip CEO and Co-Founder, Natan Linder and Alexandra Francois-Saint-Cyr, Business Development Executive, Industrials for AWS for a fireside chat titled, “The Next Shift: AI-Driven Transformation of the Connected Factory.” Check out the Operations Calling event website for more details.

KEY TAKEAWAYS

  • Zebra Technologies and Tulip are working together to streamline manufacturing operations by combining Zebra’s advanced connected devices with Tulip’s no-code composable Manufacturing Execution System (MES) platform.
  • The collaboration enables manufacturers to accelerate their digital transformation efforts without increasing complexity for frontline teams.
  • Zebra and Tulip are committed to delivering scalable, AI-enhanced, user-friendly solutions that empower a connected frontline with asset visibility and automation solutions.

ABOUT ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) provides the foundation for intelligent operations with an award-winning portfolio of connected frontline, asset visibility and automation solutions. Organizations globally across retail, manufacturing, transportation, logistics, healthcare, and other industries rely on us to deliver outcomes today while driving innovation for what’s next. Together with our partners, we create new ways of working that improve productivity and empower organizations to be better every day. Learn more at www.zebra.com.

