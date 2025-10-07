O2 Invests in and Partners with Dynamic Drain Technologies

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--O2 Investment Partners (www.o2investment.com) announced today that it has partnered with Dynamic Drain Technologies (“DDT” or the “Company”) (www.dynamicdraintechnologies.com) and its founder Nick Santoni, to support the company’s rapid growth. Terms of the investment were not disclosed.

Founded in 2008 by Nick Santoni, Dynamic Drain Technologies is a leading provider of trenchless pipe rehabilitation services, with specialized expertise in both vertical and horizontal small-diameter pipe and Cured-in-Place Pipe (CIPP) technology. The Company delivers turnkey, non-invasive pipe evaluation and repair solutions for aging and mission-critical infrastructure across the multi-family, higher education, commercial, and municipal markets—enabling property owners and managers to restore piping systems with minimal disruption. Since inception, Dynamic Drain Technologies has earned a strong reputation for technical expertise, rapid response times, strict conformity to scheduled timelines, and superior workmanship.

“The Dynamic Drain Technologies team is thrilled to partner with O2 in what represents a significant milestone for the Company,” said Nick Santoni, Founder and CEO. “With O2’s resources and expertise, we are well positioned to propel our growth trajectory and expand the value we deliver to customers. From our initial conversations, it was clear that O2 understood and embraced our vision for continued expansion. This partnership will enable us to pursue both organic and acquisition-driven growth across adjacent verticals, geographies, and service lines, allowing us to create an even greater impact for our customers.”

Travis Aho at O2 commented, “We are very excited to partner with the talented team at Dynamic Drain Technologies. O2’s approach of backing best-in-class operators and equipping them with the resources to execute accelerated growth initiatives reinforces our position as a partner of choice in the pipe rehabilitation services market. We are honored to launch this new platform alongside Nick and his team, whose strong reputation and proven execution capabilities uniquely position DDT to rapidly scale and establish itself as a national leader in its niche and beyond.”

About Dynamic Drain Technologies

Headquartered in Alexandria, VA, and founded in 2008, Dynamic Drain Technologies is a leading provider of Cured-in-Place Pipe (CIPP) and trenchless pipe rehabilitation services for the multi-family, higher-education, commercial, and municipal end markets. Utilizing advanced technologies to minimize disruption and extend the lifespan of critical infrastructure, the Company offers a comprehensive suite of services, including CCTV pipe inspection, water jetting and pipe clearing, pipe repair, CIPP, storm and sewer pipe lining, slip lining, and other plumbing services. With a strong reputation for reliability, quality, and customer service, DDT serves customers across the Atlantic Coast of the United States. Additional information is available at www.dynamicdraintechnologies.com.

About O2 Investment Partners

O2 Investment Partners is a Midwestern-based private equity firm that seeks to invest in lower middle market B2B services, technology, and select industrial companies. The firm invests in businesses with earnings growth potential and a clear path to the creation of shareholder value. O2 invests with a view toward partnering with management to build and grow the business and take it to its next stage of development. This requires not only a clear vision and strategic plan to create shareholder value, but a close partnership and alignment of interests with management. Additional information is available at www.o2investment.com.