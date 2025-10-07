Regal Wine Co. and Provi Expand Strategic Partnership to Power Seamless B2B Alcohol Order Management Across California

SANTA ROSA, Calif. & CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regal Wine Co., one of California’s leading distributor of fine wines, and Provi, the leading provider of digital B2B solutions for the beverage alcohol industry, today announced the expansion of their strategic partnership to enhance digital order management and trade marketing capabilities for licensed retailers across the state.

The renewed collaboration reflects Regal Wine Co.’s ongoing investment in innovative tools that support its sales team and elevate the retailer experience. Through Provi’s industry-specific B2B marketplace, Regal streamlines how buyers discover, communicate, and submit order requests — making it easier for retail customers to explore and connect with Regal’s diverse portfolio of producers, including Jackson Family Wines, Kobrand, Vineyard Brands, Boisset Collections, Hope Family Wines, Union Wine Company, Champagne Henriot, and Scheid Family Wines, among others.

Retailers who choose to use Provi can search by product, category, appellation, or pricing, access up-to-date product details, chat directly with their sales reps, and submit orders—all in one place. Order history, delivery information, and favorites are also saved to make reordering fast and intuitive.

“Retailers today expect ease, transparency, and speed,” said Matt Conneely, General Manager at Regal Wine Co. “Our ongoing partnership with Provi allows us to meet those expectations while giving our sales team the tools to focus on strategic growth and education.”

Regal will be enhancing trade education efforts through the platform, leveraging Provi’s digital trade marketing tools to highlight new product offerings, seasonal allocations, and brand storytelling directly within the buyer experience.

“We’re proud to deepen our collaboration with Regal Wine Co., a distributor that exemplifies both heritage and innovation,” said Taylor Katzman, Founder and CEO of Provi. “This partnership reflects how technology can enrich the buying and selling experience, strengthen trade relationships, and bring long-term value to all tiers of the beverage alcohol ecosystem.”

Provi’s marketplace is designed to eliminate operational inefficiencies by bringing ordering, messaging, and distributor catalogs into a single platform. Retailers no longer need to juggle spreadsheets, emails, or phone calls to place or track orders — Provi centralizes it all.

"With the shifting distributor landscape in such a large and critical market, we are excited to be able to offer retailers a clear path to distributed products that satisfy consumer demands," continued Katzman. "Provi's further integration into the California market benefits stakeholders across all tiers of the beverage alcohol ecosystem."

Provi is active in all U.S. markets and continues to bring greater efficiency to the beverage alcohol industry by simplifying the complexities of ordering, selling, and promoting wholesale alcohol. Its suite of offerings also includes Beverage Media and SevenFifty Daily, providing industry insights and promotional tools to suppliers and distributors.

About Regal Wine Co.

Founded in 1993 by Jess Jackson and Barbara Banke of Jackson Family Wines, Regal Wine Company is a leading California-based distributor known for its commitment to premium, family-owned, and artisanal wine and spirits brands. Based in Sonoma County, Regal serves the entire state with a team of over 200 professionals and a portfolio rooted in quality, storytelling, and service. To learn more, please visit: www.regalwineco.com.

About Provi

Provi is the largest online B2B platform for the beverage alcohol industry, connecting buyers, distributors, and suppliers through improved workflow around the ordering process. With solutions designed to enhance visibility, streamline operations, and uphold compliance, Provi serves as a trusted partner across the three-tier system. Provi also operates SevenFifty Daily, an award-winning online publication providing news, insights, and analysis of the beverage alcohol trade.