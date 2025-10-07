TAE Life Sciences Announces Strong Commercial Progress with BNCT Partnership and Supply Chain Expansion in China

FOOTHILL RANCH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TAE Life Sciences (TLS), a leader in Boron Neutron Capture Therapy (BNCT), today announced key milestones demonstrating commercial traction, clinical adoption, and global supply chain development. The BNCT market is projected to grow to over USD $3 billion globally by 2031, with China and the Asia-Pacific region representing the fastest-growing opportunity, driven by rising cancer incidence and investment in advanced oncology technologies.

TLS’s Neutron Beam System (NBS), an accelerator-based neutron source and a key component of Neuboron Medical Group’s NeuPex BNCT system, has now treated more than 55 patients at Xiamen Humanity Hospital in Xiamen, China. The system has supported throughput of up to five patients in a single treatment day while achieving >99% uptime performance. These results led to an extended 18-month product warranty, underscoring the system’s reliability and scalability for clinical deployment.

Revenue-Generating Service Contracts

Building on this performance, TLS executed a full-service contract with Neuboron Medical Group in July, creating a substantial and recurring revenue stream. This agreement reflects the confidence of TLS’s clinical and commercial partners in the long-term performance and serviceability of the NBS platform.

Strategic Supply Chain Expansion

In January 2025, TLS entered into an exclusive supply agreement for lithium targets, a critical consumable for NBS operations. To further support scalability, TLS has established a China-based supply chain for target refurbishment and is developing a localized production capability, enabling sustained clinical growth for Neuboron and providing a model for future BNCT market expansion.

“These achievements validate both the clinical utility and commercial viability of our NBS for clinical BNCT,” said Rob Hill, CEO, TAE Life Sciences. “The combination of reliable performance, high patient throughput, recurring service revenues, and secured supply chain positions TLS as a leader in one of the largest markets for BNCT. With Neuboron Medical Group’s NeuPex system gaining traction in China, we are demonstrating a scalable model for global adoption.”

About TAE Life Sciences

TAE Life Sciences (TLS) is pioneering Boron Neutron Capture Therapy (BNCT), a next-generation, highly targeted form of radiation therapy designed to treat some of the most difficult-to-cure cancers. The company’s accelerator-based neutron source technologies and proprietary boron drugs are designed to enable safe, effective, and scalable BNCT worldwide.