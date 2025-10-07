D-Wave and the University of Southern California Bring Quantum Computing to LA Tech Week

PALO ALTO, Calif. & MARINA DEL REY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS) (“D-Wave” or the “Company”), a leader in quantum computing systems, software, and services and the world’s first commercial supplier of quantum computers, today announced its participation in LA Tech Week, offering quantum computing-focused activities hosted by the USC Viterbi Information Sciences Institute (ISI). The events will offer attendees an opportunity for expert-guided tours of D-Wave’s Advantage™ annealing quantum computer hosted by ISI, the first commercial quantum computer located in Los Angeles.

D-Wave and ISI’s joint LA Tech Week events include:

USC ISI Lab Tours — Oct. 14, 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. PDT: Participants will get a behind-the-scenes look at USC ISI’s advanced research labs, including D-Wave’s annealing quantum computer, which is capable of solving real-world business and scientific problems today. Register here.

Participants will get a behind-the-scenes look at USC ISI’s advanced research labs, including D-Wave’s annealing quantum computer, which is capable of solving real-world business and scientific problems today. Register here. Inside the Minds Bending Our Reality — Oct. 15, 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. PDT: This dynamic panel will explore how quantum computing has the potential to reshape industries and accelerate breakthrough scientific discoveries. Attendees will gain insight into the latest quantum computing advancements and hear from experts driving the field forward, including D-Wave’s Dr. Emile Hoskinson, senior director of quantum annealing products. Register here.

This dynamic panel will explore how quantum computing has the potential to reshape industries and accelerate breakthrough scientific discoveries. Attendees will gain insight into the latest quantum computing advancements and hear from experts driving the field forward, including D-Wave’s Dr. Emile Hoskinson, senior director of quantum annealing products. Register here. Silicon Beach Mixer — Oct. 16, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. PDT: Held on the USC ISI rooftop, this networking event brings together local startups, researchers, and technology professionals in the heart of Silicon Beach for relationship-building and knowledge-sharing. Register here.

Held on the USC ISI rooftop, this networking event brings together local startups, researchers, and technology professionals in the heart of Silicon Beach for relationship-building and knowledge-sharing. Register here. D-Wave Research Day and Hackathon —Oct. 17, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. PDT: This educational event will feature a presentation by Dr. Hoskinson examining recent research and developments in annealing quantum computing that are accelerating practical application deployment. Attendees will also have an opportunity to participate in a hands-on hackathon introducing the fundamentals of quantum programming. With guidance from D-Wave experts, attendees will learn how to send a program to a quantum computer and explore real-world applications—an ideal opportunity for those curious about what quantum computing can do and how to get started. Register here.

D-Wave is proud of its long-standing relationship with USC, which has been a pioneering academic institution in quantum computing research and education. Research conducted by USC on D-Wave annealing quantum computers includes a study demonstrating how annealing quantum computers can outperform supercomputers in approximate optimization tasks, the establishment of coherent quantum evolution at large scale, the development of quantum annealing error correction methods, and the exploration of quantum machine learning in important problems such as Higgs-boson detection.

USC has housed several generations of D-Wave’s quantum systems, offering a powerful platform for advancing research and real-world quantum applications across business, academia and government. In 2022, USC became the first U.S. institution to install a D-Wave™ Advantage annealing quantum computer on-premises, facilitating the ongoing exploration and adoption of the technology. Part of D-Wave’s global fleet of quantum computers, the Advantage system at USC is available for customer use via D-Wave’s Leap™ real-time quantum cloud service.

LA Tech Week is a decentralized, week-long series of independently organized events, such as panels, workshops, and networking sessions, that bring together tech leaders, startups, and investors in the Los Angeles area to foster innovation, build community, and create opportunities.

About USC Information Sciences Institute (ISI)

The USC Information Sciences Institute (ISI) is a world leader in research and development of advanced information processing, computing, and communications technologies. Founded in 1972 and based in Marina del Rey, California, with additional facilities in Arlington, VA, and Boston, MA, ISI is a unit of the USC Viterbi School of Engineering. ISI's researchers make lasting contributions in areas including artificial intelligence, quantum computing, cyber-physical systems, natural language processing, networking and distributed systems, microelectronics and space systems. The Institute has played a pivotal role in the development of fundamental internet technologies and continues to advance the frontiers of computer science through innovative research and technology transition to government and industry partners.

About D-Wave Quantum Inc.

D-Wave is a leader in the development and delivery of quantum computing systems, software, and services. We are the world’s first commercial supplier of quantum computers, and the only company building both annealing and gate-model quantum computers. Our mission is to help customers realize the value of quantum, today. Our quantum computers — the world’s largest — feature QPUs with sub-second response times and can be deployed on-premises or accessed through our quantum cloud service, which offers 99.9% availability and uptime. More than 100 organizations trust D-Wave with their toughest computational challenges. With over 200 million problems submitted to our quantum systems to date, our customers apply our technology to address use cases spanning optimization, artificial intelligence, research and more. Learn more about realizing the value of quantum computing today and how we’re shaping the quantum-driven industrial and societal advancements of tomorrow: www.dwavequantum.com.

