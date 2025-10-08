Belmont Village Senior Living Enhances Resident and Family Experience with August Health Partnership

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Belmont Village Senior Living, a leading operator of senior living communities, has partnered with August Health, an EHR platform known for modernizing move-ins and improving care quality in senior living communities. August Health Move-Ins are now live in all U.S.-based Belmont Village communities, offering efficient onboarding for residents and families through streamlined documentation.

The latest partnership allows Belmont Village communities to offer a seamless, digital move-in experience for incoming residents and their families. Forms can now be completed online, making the move-in process more convenient. Belmont Village staff can prepare and personalize move-in documents in minutes while ensuring full compliance. Early results from Belmont Village communities that piloted August Health showed measurable gains in operational outcomes.

“Our partnership with August Health reflects Belmont Village’s commitment to innovation that benefits both families and our teams,” said Carlene Motto, Chief Marketing Officer at Belmont Village Senior Living. “August Health offers more convenience in the moving-in process, giving our team more time to focus on what matters most: building meaningful connections and providing personalized support from day one.”

Utilizing this new platform demonstrates Belmont Village’s continued investment in forward-thinking technology and its commitment to delivering exceptional, hospitality-inspired, customer-forward experiences.

“I’m delighted that August Health is supporting Belmont Village’s strategic vision for transforming move-ins. The initial results confirm our Move-Ins product is powerful for outcomes-driven operators that are dedicated to operational excellence and crafting exceptional experiences for residents and families from day one,” said Erez Cohen, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of August Health.

About August Health

August Health is the easy-to-use EHR platform that caregivers love, known for improving care quality, simplifying compliance, and enabling better care tracking and analytics. Designed with senior living experts and built by world-class engineers, the software platform makes it easier for communities to provide the best care. With the addition of August Intelligence, the platform offers AI-powered insights that help communities act faster and more confidently. Since launching in 2020, August Health has been adopted by leading operators across the country, including Sonida Senior Living, 12 Oaks Senior Living, Bickford Senior Living, Koelsch Communities, and Westmont Living. Learn more at augusthealth.com.

About Belmont Village Senior Living

Founded in Houston in 1997, Belmont Village is an integrated developer, owner, and operator of high-quality senior living communities, with more than 4,600 employees and 5,000 units. Its 35 locations across the country and in Mexico City, provide award-winning independent, assisted living and memory care programs. The Company collaborates with UC San Diego, USC, UCLA, and Baptist Health South Florida to innovate its programs for cognitive health and life enrichment. The company is a market leader in major markets including the San Francisco Bay Area, Los Angeles, San Diego, Chicago and South Florida. Renowned for distinctive design, high standards of life and safety, and reputation for leading edge, quality programming, Belmont Village has been certified as a Great Place to Work® since 2018 and has been recognized by U.S News & World Report as Best in Senior Living. www.belmontvillage.com, LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram.