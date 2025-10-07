Mac Admins Foundation and Fleet Device Management Announce Expanded Partnership to Support Global IT Community

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Mac Admins Foundation (MAF), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to the global community of Apple administrators, and Fleet, a leading provider of Apple device management, today announced a deepened partnership, highlighted by the continuation of their "Meetups for Mac Admins" speaker series and Fleet becoming the foundation’s largest sponsor. This renewed collaboration comes as enterprises increasingly look toward open solutions for agility and control as the device management market experiences significant shifts.

Fleet Device Management is demonstrating its commitment to the global IT community with a significant financial contribution and investment in the next generation of Apple administrators. Share

Fleet Device Management is demonstrating its commitment to the global IT community with a significant financial contribution and investment in the next generation of Apple administrators. This record-setting sponsorship follows increased enterprise adoption of Fleet’s open device management platform for Macs, iPhones and iPads.

Companies across various sectors, including financial giants like Stripe, have migrated to Fleet for mobile device management (MDM - a part of the Fleet product that has rapidly matured in the last 2 years) for large deployments of computing devices. Wes Whetstone, Client Platform Engineer at Stripe, reported moving 10,000 Macs to Fleet for device management. There are currently over 2,000,000 devices enrolled in Fleet used by more than 1,300 companies across 90+ countries.

"We're thrilled to welcome Fleet as our newest and largest sponsor," said Erin Merchant, co-chair of the Mac Admins Foundation. "Fleet has been an exceptional partner to the Mac Admins community—from fostering vibrant discussions in their Slack channel to organizing community meetups and supporting speakers. This sponsorship formalizes a relationship built on genuine engagement and shared values. We're grateful for Fleet's behind-the-scenes contributions and excited to expand our collaboration through new programs and initiatives."

The Apple device management market could be in flux soon, as Jamf (JAMF) explores a potential sale, raising questions for IT departments about product roadmap continuity, customer data ownership, and long-term platform reliability under new ownership.

In this rapidly changing landscape, the Mac Admins Foundation remains essential as a centralized, non-profit organization supporting the global community of Apple administrators. It serves as a crucial source for management tools and best practices, shared solutions via open-source projects, and human connection through the Mac Admins Slack workspace as well as local meetups.

Kitzy, cofounder of the Mac Admins Slack, and presenter at conferences like JNUC, X World, and Penn State Mac Admins, who recently joined Fleet, reflected on the community’s history: “I've been part of the MacAdmins community for almost twenty years. It's been amazing seeing the Mac Admins Foundation grow from what started as a simple Slack workspace for two friends at different companies. I'm proud Fleet can support this community that's helped so many people, including me.”

For more information about the Mac Admins Foundation, visit macadmins.org.

About Fleet (fleetdm.com):

Fleet is the open device management platform for IT and security teams with thousands of computers. With support for Macs, iPhones, iPads, Linux computers, and other devices, organizations like MrBeast, Stripe, Uber, and hundreds more use Fleet to improve and simplify how they manage and secure devices. Fleet's mission is to bring transparency and control to the world of computing devices through its open and extensible platform. Learn more at fleetdm.com/handbook.

About the Mac Admins Foundation (macadmins.org)

The Mac Admins Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting the global community of Mac administrators through education, advocacy, and resources. By providing awareness, knowledge, and financial support, the foundation seeks to uplift Mac admins in all sectors, helping them navigate the challenges of managing Apple devices in enterprise, education, and beyond.