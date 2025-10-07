Clean Simple Eats Selects January Digital as Media AOR to Amplify Record Growth

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Clean Simple Eats, the health and wellness brand behind Target’s No. 1 best-selling protein powder, has appointed January Digital as its media AOR. The agency is responsible for strategy, planning, and execution across Google and Meta, with a focus on customer acquisition and scalable growth for the undeniably clean supplements.

With January Digital’s expertise, Clean Simple Eats is poised to scale its reach, amplify its digital presence, and continue proving that healthy hits different. Share

In the first few weeks of partnership, January Digital performed strategic platform assessments and is now reimagining creative and media to increase testing, expand creative variety, and strengthen paid media performance. The work builds on Clean Simple Eats’ momentum, evolving from a DTC-led business into a growing wholesale and retail presence fueled by its launch in Target earlier this year.

“Clean Simple Eats is built on the idea that healthy lifestyles should be simple, sustainable, and enjoyable,” said Erika Peterson, Co-Founder of Clean Simple Eats. “As founder-led companies, January Digital and Clean Simple Eats have a shared set of values and a unique drive to succeed. Together, we are focused on accelerating growth and reaching more customers with products that deliver on both quality and taste.”

“From the very beginning, we could feel Clean Simple Eats’ passion for their business,” said Vic Drabicky, Founder and CEO of January Digital. “That energy is a strong fit for our team and aligns perfectly with our own culture, too. We’re excited to help further fuel their incredible growth and accomplish many important milestones together.”

About Clean Simple Eats

Clean Simple Eats, a leading brand in the health and wellness industry, creates supplements that are undeniably clean, 100% delicious, and meant to be enjoyed every day. Founders Erika and JJ, a husband and wife duo, have made it their mission to help others discover the same inner confidence they gained through living a healthy lifestyle. All supplements are made with clean, all-natural ingredients and zero artificial sweeteners, flavors, or colors, ensuring you're getting the highest-quality products on the market. Standards you trust, flavors you crave, and supplements you love. For more information, visit cleansimpleeats.com.

About January Digital

January Digital, the Marketing Leadership Company, solves business challenges through strategic consulting, media excellence, and actionable analytics. The company comprises January Digital, a media agency handling full-funnel media planning, execution, and optimization, January Consulting, offering strategic leadership to build successful client businesses, and now January Growth, offering performance media strategy and planning for high-growth brands. All work is supported by data and actionable insights, ensuring clients—including Steve Madden, Kendra Scott, and amika—achieve maximum success. For more information, visit januarydigital.com.